With 2,452 new infections, Philippines coronavirus caseload hits 584,667
A military health worker administers a Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during the vaccination of military personnel at the army headquarters in Manila on March 2, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

With 2,452 new infections, Philippines coronavirus caseload hits 584,667

(Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 2,452 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the national caseload past 584,000.

Of the total 584,667 infections recorded by the DOH, 37,226 or 6.4% are marked as active.

Another 266 people survived the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 535,037.

But the death toll hit 12,404 following reports of another 15 fatalities.

What's new today?

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio 

