With 2,452 new infections, Philippines coronavirus caseload hits 584,667

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 2,452 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the national caseload past 584,000.

Of the total 584,667 infections recorded by the DOH, 37,226 or 6.4% are marked as active.

Another 266 people survived the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 535,037.

But the death toll hit 12,404 following reports of another 15 fatalities.

What's new today?

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio