AstraZeneca jabs being eyed for elderly medical personnel, officials say
MANILA, Philippines — Government on Thursday said it is looking to vaccinate health workers who are also senior citizens with the AstraZeneca, whose doses are due to arrive in the country later tonight after figuring in delays.
The delivery of 487,200 doses under the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility comes as the country is days into its inoculation efforts, with so far the Sinovac as the only choice.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in a briefing recognized the Chinese-made jabs' limitation of only being recommended by the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group for 18 to 59-years-old.
This leaves out those 60 and above, including medical personnel who have continued in their duties.
"The Astrazeneca vaccine has no limts on age," he said. "So we will await for the advice of the NITAG [if] we can use this for senior citizens who are health workers and can't be inoculated with the Sinovac."
Vaccinations in the Philippines began on March 1, with health workers the first to receive the jabs despite an earlier advice by the Food and Drug Administration against it.
To date, Nograles said 8,559 have already been inoculated, which includes some administration officials in a bid to allay public concerns over Sinovac.
Speaking to CNN Philippines' "The Source," vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said too that doctors are pushing to prioritize elderly health workers to receive the AstraZeneca.
He added that inoculations are already ongoing in 32 hospitals, with efforts soon expanding to Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Cebu City as more than 190,000 doses of Sinovac were already transported nationwide.
The administration first said the jabs from the COVAX facility, that is AstraZeneca including 117,000 doses from Pfizer, will arrive in the country by February 15.
But hopes by many for vaccines that have reported higher efficacy rates were met with delays due to the lack of an indemnity agreement.
Latest allocation figures from the COVAX published showed that the Philippines is due to receive 4.58 million doses of AstraZeneca, from the earlier 5.5 million given by officials.
Galvez, who yesterday was hesitant to confirm the arrival of the said jabs, told CNN Philippines as well that the delivery is slated by 7:30 p.m. tonight.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
At least 8,559 persons have received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine as of March 3, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
These were administered in 32 sites in Metro Manila.
The Cabinet official adds that 189,600 of the 600,000 donated Sinovac vaccines ahve already been delivered.
Contradicting Malacanang, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. says he cannot confirm the arrival of initial shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility.
"I cannot confirm yet. Dalawang beses na kaming nakuryente diyan. Mabuti i-confirm 'pag may plane nang lumipad from Belgium," Galvez was quoted, as reported by ABS-CBN News.
An initial shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility are expected to arrive on Thrusday, March 4, the Palace says.
The shipment will have 487,200 and will arrive around 7:30 p.m., the Palace also says. This is down from the 527,600 doses earlier announced to arrive on March 1, and that did not, in fact, arrive.
IATF member and DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra says persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who are senior citizens are included in the government's priority list for its COVID-19 mass vaccination program.
The IATF, however, has not mentioned PDLs as a specific group in its classification of persons for priority vaccination.
"So when we speak of senior citizens as a priority group, this will cut across a broad range of individuals, including those serving time or under detention, in their own internal order of preference," Guevarra says. — report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan
The Department of Health in the Zamboanga Peninsula says it is ready to roll out the inoculation of the Sinovac vaccines donated by China that arrived in the country last Sunday.
Dr. Joshua Brilliantes, Department of Health-9, says the region is expected to receive by March 7 the vaccines from the central office in Manila.
According to Brilliantes, the Zamboanga Peninsula will receive only a portion of 100,000 vaccine doses from 600,000 that China flew in. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
