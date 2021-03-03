Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat called for the immediate release of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as military and police have stepped up their use of force against protesters.
In a virtual meeting with his ASEAN counterparts on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines, as part of the 10-member regional bloc, is deeply concerned about the recent events in Myanmar.
"Our call is for the complete return to the previously existing state of affairs: with respect to the preeminent role of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi; alongside the Army her father created for the protection of the people he led to freedom and the country he gave them at the cost of his life," Locsin said.
Stressing that Myanmar is "not a small finger but a big part" of ASEAN, Locsin said the first step should be the immediate release of Suu Kyi.
"The rest of ASEAN must stand by Myanmar; ready to give what help it is asked by the people and government of Myanmar," the top diplomat said.
UK calls for UN Security Council meeting
Britain has requested a new United Nations Security Council meeting on coup-hit Myanmar for Friday, diplomatic sources told AFP on Tuesday, as security forces have stepped up their use of violence against demonstrators in the Southeast Asian nation.
The meeting would be behind closed doors at 1500 GMT, according to London's proposal, the same sources said, as were the Council's discussions a day after the military's February 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Security Council subsequently voiced "deep concern" over the coup, and called in a draft statement for the "release of all detainees" including Suu Kyi.
On Monday, China's diplomatic mission to the UN, traditionally reluctant for the Security Council to discuss Myanmar told AFP that there was a "general agreement among Council members... that there will be a meeting on Myanmar soon."
Myanmar security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at protesters again on Tuesday, leaving at least three people critically injured as regional powers rebuked the junta over its deadly crackdown.
The country has seen weeks of mass protests demanding Suu Kyi's release, with security forces imposing a steadily more violent crackdown on dissent.
Sunday was the bloodiest day since the military takeover, with the United Nations saying at least 18 protesters were killed across the country. AFP independently confirmed 11 deaths. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP
Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu
A Myanmar reporter was arrested in his home by the military in a late-night raid, his employer said Tuesday, after days of crackdowns by the junta on anti-coup protesters.
Myanmar's military has escalated force as it attempts to quell an uprising against its rule, deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and, increasingly, live rounds.
Journalists have found themselves targeted by police and soldiers as they try to capture the unrest on the streets. In recent days, several have been arrested, including an Associated Press photographer in Yangon.
A Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) reporter live-streamed his detention on Monday night, showing chaotic footage of loud bangs happening outside his apartment building in the southern city of Myeik.
Hours later, DVB said on Twitter that the reporter, Kaung Myat Hlaing, had been taken from his home by security forces. — AFP
Italy's foreign ministry says it had summoned Myanmar's ambassador to demand an end to the deadly crackdown on protests in the Southeast Asian nation.
Ambassador Hmway Hmway Khyne "was summoned today... to request that the military authorities immediately put an end to all violent repression of the democratic protests underway in the country," a statement says.
Italy repeats its condemnation of Myanmar's military coup last month and requested the immediate release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and all those arrested in connection with the coup. — AFP
Germany on Monday lashed out against a deadly crackdown on protesters in Myanmar, summoning the Southeast Asian nation's ambassador to express its condemnation.
"Such deadly violence against peaceful demonstrators can not be justified," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, voicing "consternation" over the crackdown.
The junta is battling to contain a massive street movement demanding it yield power and release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with top political allies at the start of the month. — AFP
Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared via video in a Naypyidaw court on Monday to face charges the international community widely believes are frivolous.
Her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told AFP the 75-year-old appeared healthy during the court hearing.
She had not been seen in public since the coup on February 1.
Suu Kyi is facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year's election.
The veteran human rights lawyer said he had been unable to speak with his client ahead of the hearing. — AFP
