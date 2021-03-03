Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat called for the immediate release of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as military and police have stepped up their use of force against protesters.

In a virtual meeting with his ASEAN counterparts on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines, as part of the 10-member regional bloc, is deeply concerned about the recent events in Myanmar.

"Our call is for the complete return to the previously existing state of affairs: with respect to the preeminent role of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi; alongside the Army her father created for the protection of the people he led to freedom and the country he gave them at the cost of his life," Locsin said.

Stressing that Myanmar is "not a small finger but a big part" of ASEAN, Locsin said the first step should be the immediate release of Suu Kyi.

"The rest of ASEAN must stand by Myanmar; ready to give what help it is asked by the people and government of Myanmar," the top diplomat said.

UK calls for UN Security Council meeting

Britain has requested a new United Nations Security Council meeting on coup-hit Myanmar for Friday, diplomatic sources told AFP on Tuesday, as security forces have stepped up their use of violence against demonstrators in the Southeast Asian nation.

The meeting would be behind closed doors at 1500 GMT, according to London's proposal, the same sources said, as were the Council's discussions a day after the military's February 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Security Council subsequently voiced "deep concern" over the coup, and called in a draft statement for the "release of all detainees" including Suu Kyi.

On Monday, China's diplomatic mission to the UN, traditionally reluctant for the Security Council to discuss Myanmar told AFP that there was a "general agreement among Council members... that there will be a meeting on Myanmar soon."

Myanmar security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at protesters again on Tuesday, leaving at least three people critically injured as regional powers rebuked the junta over its deadly crackdown.

The country has seen weeks of mass protests demanding Suu Kyi's release, with security forces imposing a steadily more violent crackdown on dissent.

Sunday was the bloodiest day since the military takeover, with the United Nations saying at least 18 protesters were killed across the country. AFP independently confirmed 11 deaths. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP