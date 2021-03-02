#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte warns 'corrupt' in DPWH: Cleanup of department not yet over

Duterte warns 'corrupt' in DPWH: Cleanup of department not yet over

(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has warned corrupt public works personnel that he is not yet done cleansing their agency as he reminded government workers to avoid wrongdoings if they want to remain in their posts.

Duterte, who has described the corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as "grave," vowed to act on citizens' complaints and to summon officials tagged in irregularities.

"I'd like to issue a warning. I am not yet finished with the DPWH. I am not yet done with you, district engineers who have been there for a long time. Some of you are even... friends of mine," the president said in a pre-recorded public address last Monday.

"With regard to letters (alleging corruption), I will really summon you. And I will investigate immediately, and then file the case before the Ombudsman so it can proceed. And maybe, the Ombudsman will be the one to issue the suspension order. But I want you out. Out as in out of government service," he added.

The president has fired several officials linked to irregularities but his critics doubt the seriousness of his anti-corruption drive, saying some of the dismissed appointees were given new positions.

Last December, Duterte relieved DPWH district engineers accused of conniving with some lawmakers to commit corruption. The president, however, has expressed belief that DPWH Secretary Mark Villar is not involved in anomalies and has even lauded him for initiating a revamp in the agency.  

Noting that he is about to step down from office, Duterte said corrupt government workers should forego their illegal activities and just wait for "better times."

"I only have a short time remaining... It would be best for you not to have money for now. Just wait for better times. Wait for the president that you can outsmart... I really humiliate people. Once you come here, I will really slap you in a room," Duterte said.

"I'm out in less than a year... Avoid mistakes. If you value your work, if you want to stay in government, avoid it," he added.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in South Africa
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in South Africa
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Genome Center detected six cases of B.1.351, or the variant that originated in South Africa when it conducted...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-envoy to Brazil who maltreated house helper dismissed from service
play
Ex-envoy to Brazil who maltreated house helper dismissed from service
20 hours ago
(Updated) The country's former ambassador to Brazil who was caught on video maltreating her Filipino house helper has been...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA probe into PSG vaccine smuggling hits 'blank wall'
FDA probe into PSG vaccine smuggling hits 'blank wall'
6 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration admitted Tuesday that its investigation into the smuggling of coronavirus vaccines for use...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP authority, med certificate no longer needed for travel
PNP authority, med certificate no longer needed for travel
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Travel authority from police and medical certificates from the place of origin will no longer be required under the streamlined...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte reminded: COVID-19 is the problem, not Robredo
Duterte reminded: COVID-19 is the problem, not Robredo
2 hours ago
"The focus should be on the letter V as in virus, and not on the Vice President."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace assures public safety intensified as South African COVID-19 variant detected
Palace assures public safety intensified as South African COVID-19 variant detected
By Alexis Romero | 36 minutes ago
Malacañang vowed to intensify health and safety protocols following the detection of the more transmissible South African...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte warns 'corrupt' in DPWH: Cleanup of department not yet over
Duterte warns 'corrupt' in DPWH: Cleanup of department not yet over
53 minutes ago
Duterte, who has described the corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as "grave," vowed to act on...
Headlines
fbfb
After Mauro debacle, Locsin says envoys may no longer bring domestic staff abroad
After Mauro debacle, Locsin says envoys may no longer bring domestic staff abroad
1 hour ago
After recalling Mauro in October last year, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the DFA would review its policy...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 4
play
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 4
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Already on its fourth day, SC justices will continue their interpellation of the seven oralists for the petitioners.
Headlines
fbfb
As vaccination starts, government told not to forget inmates in cramped prisons
As vaccination starts, government told not to forget inmates in cramped prisons
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
As the Philippine government finally starts its rollout of vaccination program against the coronavirus, an advocacy group...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with