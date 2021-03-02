#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines files note verbale over hate crimes in US
Photo shows Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C.
Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco

Philippines files note verbale over hate crimes in US

Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - March 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has sent a note verbale to the US State Department after a 61-year-old Filipino-American was slashed in the face in the New York City subway.

The Philippine embassy in Washington expressed serious concern over the rising number of attacks against Asian-Americans in the US.

In an interview on Teleradyo, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said he filed the note verbale a week ago.

“I wrote letters to some senators, their justice committee and the racial discrimination committee of the US Senate,” Romualdez said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Noel Quintana, an administrative assistant, was attacked in the morning of Feb. 3 while on his way to work. His face was slashed from ear to ear.

Quintana was not the first Filipino victim of a hate crime in the US under the pandemic. 

The ambassador said hate crimes against Asian-Americans began to increase since September.

The embassy called on federal, state and local authorities in the US to take action to ensure the further protection of Asians, including Filipinos.

“We already called the attention of the State Department, and we said that it seems like Asian-Americans are being targeted because the government back then called it (COVID-19) the ‘China virus,’” he added.

The group Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate said attacks and racial slurs against Asian-Americans have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy advised Filipinos in the US to exercise “utmost caution” due to rising incidents of hate crimes against Asians in the country.

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cabinet exec: Looser quarantine, in-person classes possible in Q2
Cabinet exec: Looser quarantine, in-person classes possible in Q2
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
"He (President Duterte) said that as long as we have two million (shots) on standby...that means, if we sustain that, we can...
Headlines
fbfb
Three SC magistrates vying for chief justice spot
Three SC magistrates vying for chief justice spot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Three magistrates of the Supreme Court are vying to become the next chief justice.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 578,381 on day gov&rsquo;t launches vaccination drive
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 578,381 on day gov’t launches vaccination drive
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health reported 2,037 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 578,381, as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-envoy to Brazil who maltreated house helper dismissed from service
Ex-envoy to Brazil who maltreated house helper dismissed from service
3 hours ago
The country's former ambassador to Brazil who was caught on video maltreating her Filipino house helper has been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine czar: No date yet for arrival of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines
Vaccine czar: No date yet for arrival of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
Sinovac doses arrived in the country as February came to a close, but the arrival dates for AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines to buy 1 million doses of Sinovac this March
Philippines to buy 1 million doses of Sinovac this March
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
One million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinovac of China will arrive within the month under a P700-million...
Headlines
fbfb
Officials, frontliners first to get COVID-19 jabs
Officials, frontliners first to get COVID-19 jabs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Almost a year after the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine, the government rolled out yesterday its...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP authority, med certificate no longer needed for travel
PNP authority, med certificate no longer needed for travel
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Travel authority from police and medical certificates from the place of origin will no longer be required under the streamlined...
Headlines
fbfb
DOF chief sees further easing of restrictions
DOF chief sees further easing of restrictions
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Further reopening of the economy in the near term will be more likely now with the start of the COVID vaccination program,...
Headlines
fbfb
NAIA Customs on full alert for fake vaccines
NAIA Customs on full alert for fake vaccines
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is now on full alert for possible entry of fake COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with