NCR mayors agree on allowing 15-17-year-olds to go out
MANILA, Philippines — Teenagers aged 15-17 are also now allowed to leave their homes, the Metro Manila Council said Monday.
Speaking in an interview aired over dZMM TeleRadyo, MMC chair Edwin Olivarez, who is also mayor of Parañaque City, said that it was strange for the government's coronavirus task force to be opening arcades and cinemas despite most children still not allowed outside of their homes.
"We agreed to lowering the age. We're the only country still on ages 18-65. But we're open to it now to open up the economy. Local governments are open to adding ages 15 to 17. But we will not sacrifice protocols," he said in mixed Filipino and English, adding that allowing more teenagers outside will help stimulate the economy.
Olivarez also reiterated his position against the proposal to re-open cinemas and other leisure and entertainment establishments.
To recall, the national government's coronavirus task force has since decided to allow cinemas, video game arcades, and other establishments to resume their operations starting Monday, citing once again the need to "open further" the economy.
Metro Manila mayors earlier voiced their objections to the decision, urging the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to reconsider the move, which they fear poses a higher risk of coronavirus infections.
"Cinemas are our main concern...We cannot sacrifice our health protocols. We know that cinemas are enclosed. [Viewers are there] for three hours, [and it's] airconditioned. The ventilation is questionable. That's the apprehension of our LGUs in Metro Manila," the mayor said in Filipino.
As of the health department's latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, exactly 549,176 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country since the pathogen first emerged in December 2019.
It has been 335 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted over some parts of Luzon. The Philippines is still under the world's longest lockdown.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The reopening of cinemas and similar establishments in Metro Manila will be deferred, according Metro Manila Council Chairman Edwin Olivarez.
Cinemas is Metro Manila will remain closed until all 17 mayors meet in person on Wednesday.
The mayors say they were not consulted on the order of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to ease restrictions on leisure establishments. — report from ONE News
Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano goes on isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Calixto-Rubiano says she had herself tested after experiencing symptoms of the viral disease.
"Sa pangyayaring ito natin makikita na walang pinipili ang COVID 19 at talagang kailangan natin ang tulong ng pagpapabakuna at pananalangin sa Panginoon upang tuluyan nating mapagtagumapayan ang sakit na ito," she says.
ISANG MAHALAGANG MENSAHE MULA KAY MAYOR EMI CALIXTO RUBIANO Sa mga minamahal kong Pasayen?o na tapat kong...Posted by Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Monday, 8 February 2021
Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who has been cleared of criminal liability for a quarantine breach last year, was given special treatment by the Department of Health and Department of Justice, Akbayan Youth says in a statement.
The group says the junking of the complaint against Pimentel came as government officials were questioning the supposed special treatment of the University of the Philippines and Polytechnic University of the Philippines for requiring coordination with school authorities for military and police operations in their campuses.
"Nakakahiya (How shameful). What makes the likes of Sen. Koko and Duterte's other minions so special that they are free to abuse their positions and not required to obey our laws?
"We expected more from our leaders to follow the rules, and even more to implement them fairly," the group says.
The Quezon City government says it is closely monitoring the case of a resident who trested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit says they are doing everything they can to trace and isolate, following the arrival of the patient from Dubai last January 7.
“We have to remain cautious and vigilant to avert the spread of this new variant. What is important is we take care of the resident, and make sure we don’t sow panic in the community,” Mayor Joy Belmonte says.
Manila prohibits street parties, stage shows, parades, palarong kalye and other similar activities that will draw crowd in the community in Pandacan and Tondo areas for the nnual Feast Day of Sto. Nino on January 16 to 17.
In Executive Order 2, Mayor Isko Moreno says such activities during fiesta regulation, if not regulated, can be an easy medium of COVID-19 spread and transmission.
Selling of liquor and other alcoholic beverages within Pandacan and Tondo will also be banned on the same dates.
- Latest
- Trending