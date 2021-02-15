NCR mayors agree on allowing 15-17-year-olds to go out

MANILA, Philippines — Teenagers aged 15-17 are also now allowed to leave their homes, the Metro Manila Council said Monday.

Speaking in an interview aired over dZMM TeleRadyo, MMC chair Edwin Olivarez, who is also mayor of Parañaque City, said that it was strange for the government's coronavirus task force to be opening arcades and cinemas despite most children still not allowed outside of their homes.

"We agreed to lowering the age. We're the only country still on ages 18-65. But we're open to it now to open up the economy. Local governments are open to adding ages 15 to 17. But we will not sacrifice protocols," he said in mixed Filipino and English, adding that allowing more teenagers outside will help stimulate the economy.

Olivarez also reiterated his position against the proposal to re-open cinemas and other leisure and entertainment establishments.

To recall, the national government's coronavirus task force has since decided to allow cinemas, video game arcades, and other establishments to resume their operations starting Monday, citing once again the need to "open further" the economy.

Metro Manila mayors earlier voiced their objections to the decision, urging the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to reconsider the move, which they fear poses a higher risk of coronavirus infections.

"Cinemas are our main concern...We cannot sacrifice our health protocols. We know that cinemas are enclosed. [Viewers are there] for three hours, [and it's] airconditioned. The ventilation is questionable. That's the apprehension of our LGUs in Metro Manila," the mayor said in Filipino.

As of the health department's latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, exactly 549,176 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country since the pathogen first emerged in December 2019.

It has been 335 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted over some parts of Luzon. The Philippines is still under the world's longest lockdown.