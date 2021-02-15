Metro Manila mayors defer cinema reopening

MANILA, Philippines — The reopening of cinemas in the capital region will be postponed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, the chair of the Metro Manila Council said Monday.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Metro Manila mayors opposed the decision of the government’s pandemic response task force to allow the reopening of cinemas and other select establishments in areas under general community quarantine.

He said the local chief executives in the capital region decided to defer the implementation until they formally meet on Wednesday.

“The sentiment of all the mayors, we have apprehension on the reopening of cinemas… We would defer the implementation of the opening of cinemas,” Olivarez said on CNN Philippines’ New Day.

He said the mayors had a discussion about the matter with Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. Olivarez also said they intend to seek an appeal of the decision to reopen cinemas.

Olivarez said they are worried to reopen movie theaters, citing risk of the virus spreading in airconditioned and enclosed spaces.

Last week, Roque announced that cinemas, driving schools, video and interactive game arcades, libraries, archives, museums, cultural centers, meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and limited social events of establishments accredited by the Department of Tourism are allowed to operate again in areas under GCQ.

“Our economy needs to open further as our countrymen need to find additional livelihood,” Roque said.

The Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia following Indonesia, with nearly 550,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico