Metro Manila mayors defer cinema reopening
MANILA, Philippines — The reopening of cinemas in the capital region will be postponed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, the chair of the Metro Manila Council said Monday.
Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Metro Manila mayors opposed the decision of the government’s pandemic response task force to allow the reopening of cinemas and other select establishments in areas under general community quarantine.
He said the local chief executives in the capital region decided to defer the implementation until they formally meet on Wednesday.
“The sentiment of all the mayors, we have apprehension on the reopening of cinemas… We would defer the implementation of the opening of cinemas,” Olivarez said on CNN Philippines’ New Day.
He said the mayors had a discussion about the matter with Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. Olivarez also said they intend to seek an appeal of the decision to reopen cinemas.
Olivarez said they are worried to reopen movie theaters, citing risk of the virus spreading in airconditioned and enclosed spaces.
Last week, Roque announced that cinemas, driving schools, video and interactive game arcades, libraries, archives, museums, cultural centers, meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and limited social events of establishments accredited by the Department of Tourism are allowed to operate again in areas under GCQ.
“Our economy needs to open further as our countrymen need to find additional livelihood,” Roque said.
The Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia following Indonesia, with nearly 550,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The reopening of cinemas and similar establishments in Metro Manila will be deferred, according Metro Manila Council Chairman Edwin Olivarez.
Cinemas is Metro Manila will remain closed until all 17 mayors meet in person on Wednesday.
The mayors say they were not consulted on the order of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to ease restrictions on leisure establishments. — report from ONE News
Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano goes on isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Calixto-Rubiano says she had herself tested after experiencing symptoms of the viral disease.
"Sa pangyayaring ito natin makikita na walang pinipili ang COVID 19 at talagang kailangan natin ang tulong ng pagpapabakuna at pananalangin sa Panginoon upang tuluyan nating mapagtagumapayan ang sakit na ito," she says.
ISANG MAHALAGANG MENSAHE MULA KAY MAYOR EMI CALIXTO RUBIANO Sa mga minamahal kong Pasayen?o na tapat kong...Posted by Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Monday, 8 February 2021
Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who has been cleared of criminal liability for a quarantine breach last year, was given special treatment by the Department of Health and Department of Justice, Akbayan Youth says in a statement.
The group says the junking of the complaint against Pimentel came as government officials were questioning the supposed special treatment of the University of the Philippines and Polytechnic University of the Philippines for requiring coordination with school authorities for military and police operations in their campuses.
"Nakakahiya (How shameful). What makes the likes of Sen. Koko and Duterte's other minions so special that they are free to abuse their positions and not required to obey our laws?
"We expected more from our leaders to follow the rules, and even more to implement them fairly," the group says.
The Quezon City government says it is closely monitoring the case of a resident who trested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit says they are doing everything they can to trace and isolate, following the arrival of the patient from Dubai last January 7.
“We have to remain cautious and vigilant to avert the spread of this new variant. What is important is we take care of the resident, and make sure we don’t sow panic in the community,” Mayor Joy Belmonte says.
Manila prohibits street parties, stage shows, parades, palarong kalye and other similar activities that will draw crowd in the community in Pandacan and Tondo areas for the nnual Feast Day of Sto. Nino on January 16 to 17.
In Executive Order 2, Mayor Isko Moreno says such activities during fiesta regulation, if not regulated, can be an easy medium of COVID-19 spread and transmission.
Selling of liquor and other alcoholic beverages within Pandacan and Tondo will also be banned on the same dates.
