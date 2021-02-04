#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters
Shows one of five Sikorsky S70-i Blackhawk helicopters for the Philippine Air Force that arrived at Clark Air Base on Nov. 9.
Department of National Defense

Duterte green lights purchase of 15 Black Hawk helicopters

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the acquisition of 15 Black Hawk helicopters for the Philippine Air Force, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced Thursday.

Nograles during a virtual briefing said the move forms "part of plans to slowly address the growing heli-lift deficiency of our armed forces and [to] decommission all Huey helicopters."

According to its manufacturer, the Sikorsky Black Hawk is a multirole helicopter utilized by the US military and the armed forces of 28 other nations.

Its functions include internal and external lift, combat assault, medical evacuation, aerial firefighting, search and rescue, special operations and VIP transport. It can also be armed.

During a camp visit in Jolo, Sulu last January 22, Duterte said he wanted all Huey helicopters in the PAF's inventory to be decommissioned owing to their frequent involvement in fatal crash landings. Earlier that week, a PAF Huey helicopter crashed on the mountains of Bukidnon province, killing five military personnel and two members of the local militia.

Referring to the same incident, Nograles noted that it was "the fourth such crash since July of last year and the president wants to end all these tragic deaths."

He added that the Department of National Defense requested 76 new helicopters but the number was first trimmed down to 55 by Duterte and ultimately further reduced to 15 owing to the challenges presented by the pandemic and the lack of time left with the president's term ending in 2022.

The military previously ordered 16 Sikorsky S70-i Blackhawk helicopters, a combat utility configuration, from Polish company PZL Mielec — the first batch of which was delivered in November last year. The contract price, DND said, was $241.46 million.

Public Affairs Service chief Director Arsenio Andolong said the project was procured through a government-to-government transaction with Poland. — with reports from The STAR

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE MILITARY PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
After falsifying RT-PCR test results, 3 Boracay tourists test positive for COVID-19
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday confirmed that three tourists who entered Boracay island with counterfeit RT-PCR (Reverse...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-senator Osme&ntilde;a, 86
Ex-senator Osmeña, 86
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Former senator John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña, who survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing, died on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors: Wrong time for Cha-cha
Metro Manila mayors: Wrong time for Cha-cha
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Several mayors of Metro Manila believe this is not the time for amending the Constitution.
Headlines
fbfb
After flurry of PNP pronouncements, NBI 'taking time' on Dacera case
After flurry of PNP pronouncements, NBI 'taking time' on Dacera case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is still running other tests on the body of Christine Dacera and has yet to submit full...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 55th of 167 countries in Democracy Index
Philippines 55th of 167 countries in Democracy Index
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Philippines ranked 55th out of 167 countries in the Democracy Index 2020 released yesterday by London-based think tank...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DILG to bring up &lsquo;rebel recruitment&rsquo; at meeting with UP on security agreement
DILG to bring up ‘rebel recruitment’ at meeting with UP on security agreement
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The concern of the DILG is the continued recruitment of students to join the armed struggle, and that is different from activism,...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on China's coast guard law, destructive activity in West Philippine Sea
LIVE: Senate hearing on China's coast guard law, destructive activity in West Philippine Sea
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Watch the Senate hearing LIVE, which will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Headlines
fbfb
Ressa, Rappler journo seek dismissal of cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story
Ressa, Rappler journo seek dismissal of cyber libel case over 'thesis for sale' story
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and journalist Rambo Talabong moved for the dismissal of a cyberlibel case against them, which stemmed...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families
Cayetano and allies push for additional cash aid for families
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and his allies filed a bill seeking to give additional cash assistance to families...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
Senate to probe vehicle inspection system
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Senate committee on public services is set to conduct an inquiry into the operations of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with