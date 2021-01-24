#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned
President Duterte was in Sulu to visit troops who had engaged in clashes with alleged members of a faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez

Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned

Christina Mendez, Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - January 24, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte wants all Huey helicopters in the Philippine Air Force’s inventory to be decommissioned due to their frequent involvement in fatal crashes.

During a camp visit at Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu on Friday, the President wanted to know how many Hueys were left and said that these were old, and there’s nothing more that can be done about them even if given good maintenance.

Duterte was in Sulu to visit troops who had engaged in clashes with alleged members of a faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

“I will buy helicopters,” he said in Filipino. He said he wants six or seven more new helicopters for the PAF before the end of his term.

A PAF helicopter on a re-supply mission crashed in the mountainous village of Sitio Nahigit, Barangay Bulonay in Imapsug-ong, Bukidnon on last Saturday, killing all six military personnel onboard.

“I am not making any hard promises. But you can rest assured, I will try my best to look for money para palitan ko ‘yung mga luma na (so I can replace these old ones),” said Duterte.

He said the loss of soldiers’ lives was too much for him to bear. “It’s really painful. Could mean nothing to you if you have no connection with government. But to me, as the administrator of this country, things like this really hurt,” he said in Filipino. “You just don’t know the pain that I suffer every time.”

The PAF grounded its fleet of Huey helicopters following the crash in Bukidnon. The UH-1H and UH-1D models, or Hueys, are Vietnam War-era helicopters that have been refurbished to serve as the PAF’s main workhorses.

The Bukidnon incident was the fourth mishap involving Air Force rotorcraft in six months.

Prior to the President’s pronouncement, Malacañang said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) already has an existing procurement program to modernize PAF’s fleet of helicopters.

It recently commissioned the first six of 16 Polish-made Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters ordered in 2019. The remaining 10 units are expected to be delivered within the first quarter of 2021, defense officials said.

The brand-new Black Hawk helicopters, manufactured by PZL Mielec, a Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky company in Poland, will provide PAF with sustained day-and-night tactical lift, transport and search-and-rescue capabilities.

The helicopters are being procured by the Philippine government under a $241.5-million government-to-government contract to meet the Horizon 2 phase of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, which is feared to be more infectious, has been in the country over a month before the...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
8 hours ago
The Department of Health on Saturday logged 1,797 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 511,679.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday night said the military, the police, and their families will be among the first to receive...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Premature&rsquo; to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say
‘Premature’ to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
It is still “premature” to say that the new coronavirus variant which was first identified in the United Kingdom...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
Health authorities in the Philippines reported that they detected 16 more cases of the new coronavirus variant which is feared...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;Economic Cha-cha to generate 1.6 million jobs&rsquo;
‘Economic Cha-cha to generate 1.6 million jobs’
By Edu Punay | 55 minutes ago
Opening up the economy to foreign investors by amending restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution could generate...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden taps Kim for Asia, Pacific office
Biden taps Kim for Asia, Pacific office
55 minutes ago
Former US ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has been named acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific...
Headlines
fbfb
DTI to push for MGCQ in Metro Manila if cases drop
DTI to push for MGCQ in Metro Manila if cases drop
By Louella Desiderio | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Trade and Industry said yesterday it would push for a shift to the more relaxed modified general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil prices to go down this week
Oil prices to go down this week
By Danessa Rivera | 55 minutes ago
After three consecutive weeks of increases, oil prices will have minimal price cuts this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned
Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned
By Christina Mendez | 55 minutes ago
President Duterte wants all Huey helicopters in the Philippine Air Force’s inventory to be decommissioned due to their...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with