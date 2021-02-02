Leonen quizzes petitioners on running immediately to SC to assail anti-terrorism law
MANILA, Philippines — Citing the Anti-Terrorism Act’s effects on freedom of expression, petitioners mounted a facial challenge against the law, with the first legal challenge against lodged less than 24 hours since the Palace’s announcement of its signing.
During the first day of oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen however questioned whether they were right to knock on the gates of the high court immediately when they have yet to suffer a direct injury under the assailed law.
“There is this case about the Aetas… Isn’t that the actual case?” Leonen asked University of the Philippines Constitutional law professor John Molo, one of the seven lawyers of the petitioners' legal team.
The justice was referring to the case of Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos who are currently detained for violation of the anti-terrorism law. They were arrested on Aug. 21, 2020.
The two, represented by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, had asked the SC to allow them to join the petitions only on Tuesday morning, hours before the oral arguments. The SC has also yet to rule on their plea.
“The Aetas were charged with provisions of terrorism, provisions that are found under RA 111479 isn't that the actual case? Isn't that the perfect case that will delimit the actual challenge to clear provisions in the challenge to clear provisions in the constitution based upon clear facts,” Leonen said.
The justice pressed: “Isn’t it the role of the Judiciary to give a chance to the political department to be able to address the harm they wish to address before we come out immediately on a theoretical point to annul that provision?”
But Molo asserted: “Your honor, my humble submission is that deference, judicial restraint, ends where the Bill of Rights begins.”
Legal standing
Even with more than 30 other legal challenges were later filed, Solicitor General Jose Calida, in his submissions to the SC defending the law, said all petitioners’ invocation of imminent danger without direct injury and personal stake does not justify their lack of legal standing.
Calida, in his supplemental comment, also said failure to comply with the doctrine of hierarchy of courts may cause the dismissal of the petition.
The petitioners had brought to the SC the rampant red-tagging in the country where activists and critics have been labelled as communists or terrorists, as well as history of prejudice Moros and indigenous peoples suffered that they said, put them at risk of possible abuse of the law.
Leonen said many SC justices, including him, understand the fear of the petitioners, noting that he too experienced them when he was a public interest lawyer.
“But with the hat now of a justice of this court, and with this judiciary, I think it is correct for us to assume that we should be careful not to become a political department. Is that not correct,” he asked Molo, who answered in the affirmative.
Leonen recalled the March 2019 case of Gios Samar where the SC has stressed the hierarchy of courts, which guides litigants as to the proper venue of appeals and/or the appropriate forum for the issuance of extraordinary writs.” He also mentioned the petition filed by lawyer Jesus Falcis on same-sex marriage where the SC, with Leonen as ponente, junked the plea as it presented “no case.”
The justice went on: “Should we not wait until there is a clear case perhaps there can be a petition filed on those that are red-tagged? And perhaps the facts should be very clear, go to a regional trial court first so that the regional trial court can weigh in by doing counsel? Can regional trial courts declare unconstitutionality of provision?”
But Molo asserted that the SC can step in their case. “Your honor there is already a clear conflict. There are two dimensions in this case, the civil liberties dimension which can be met by a facial challenge even within the parameters of Gios Samar and Southern Hemisphere.”
He added: “The operative fact in a facial challenge is the passage of the law,"
Leonen’s interpellation may continue next week, as the SC is set to resume the oral arguments on February 9.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
Retired Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio Morales urge the high court to confirm whether social media post attributed to "Antonio Parlade" is an official communication from the government.
The petitioners ask the SC to direct the Office of the Solicitor General to write an explanation about the post advising the public to be "watchful of groups opposing the anti-terror law.
"Though some portions directly name specific persons, the Post also groups together petitioners as part of 'individuals, groups and organizations' who should be monitored for 'pposing a law that will protect citizens from terrorists,'" the petition read.
The Supreme Court resets oral arguments on anti-terrorism law petitions to February 2, after Solicitor General Jose Calida said his assistant solicitor general and some staff tested positive for COVID-19. — Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag
The Anti-Terrorism Council has aproved the Implementing Rules and Regulations for the Anti-Terrorism Law, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirms.
The implementing guidelines were crafted by a technical working group led by the DOJ, he also says.
"We will disseminate copies to the Congress and to law enforcement agencies as required under the law, and will publish the IRR online and in a newspaper of general circulation in the next few days," he says.
Desaparecidos, an organization made up of families of victims of enforced disappearances, is worried that more may go missing under the anti-terrrorism law.
"We fear that Duterte's terror law will enable State forces to resort to extraordinary measures such as abductions and enforced disappearances like what they did to my daughter to instill fear on its critics and activists as the government spins out of control because of the pandemic and the ailing economy," Erlinda Cadapan, Desaparecidos chairperson and mother of missing University of the Philippines student Sherlyn Cadapan, says in a statement.
She says that Section 29 of the Anti-Terrorism Act allows detention without charges for up to 24 days "practically opens up the option for State forces to resort to enforce disappearance rather than complying with legal requirements to detain suspects."
The Free Legal Assistance Group, which represents senators and media practitioners in a petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act, urges the Supreme Court to issue a temporart restraining order against the new law.
The group says the statement of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gilbert Gapay to regulate social media is "repression in broad daylight."
"At the very least, the foregoing statements of the AFP Chief of Staff confirm that the ATA is both so overbroad and vague that it is susceptible to being used for an unconstitutional end, that is a weapon against free speech and dissent," the motion read.
