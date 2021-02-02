#VACCINEWATCHPH
Diokno to SC justices: Social media posts may be considered terrorism under anti-terror law
(Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 7:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even ordinary citizens who exercise their basic rights on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter may be put at risk because of the anti-terrorism law, a human rights lawyer said as he urged the Supreme Court to strike down the controversial law.

The Supreme Court held Tuesday oral arguments on the 37 petitions challenging Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Chel Diokno, one of the seven lawyers who presented the positions of the petitioners, said the measure gives law enforcers the power to arrest any citizen based on their subjective impression of his or her intent.

The law provides that terrorism does not include advocacy, protest, dissent, stoppage of work, industrial or mass action, and other similar exercises of civil and political rights. But it stressed these activities should not be intended to “cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person’s life or to create a serious risk to public safety.”

“No other law makes the exercise of constitutional rights a crime when actuated by a certain intent. No other law empowers the State to arrest its people for exercising rights guaranteed by the Constitution based solely on a law enforcer’s subjective opinion of their state of mind,” Diokno said.

The chair of the Free Legal Assistance Group stressed that anyone who exercises basic rights may be found liable for terrorism crimes.

“Anyone, therefore, who tweets for people to attend a peaceful rally could be arrested for engaging in acts intended to endanger a person’s life due to the danger of [COVID-19] infection,” Diokno said.

“Anyone who posts on Facebook for the people to boycott a digital services company owned by someone close to the president or who engages in a transport strike, could be arrested for engaging in acts intended to cause extensive interference with critical infrastructure since the term includes ‘system[s] affecting telecommunications… and transportation,’” he added.

Cardinal Sin

Diokno stressed that if the law were applied in 1986, Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin’s call for people power would qualify as inciting to terrorism. The Catholic Church leader urged the public to go to Camp Crame and protect political leaders who had broken ties with late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“By exhorting the people to gather at EDSA, Cardinal Sin incited them to engage in acts intended to cause extensive interference with critical infrastructure and to endanger people’s lives,” Diokno said.

“Cardinal Sin’s call would also qualify as seriously destabilizing the country’s fundamental political and creating a public emergency,” he added.

Diokno asked the tribunal to nullify the law “before it inflicts a mortal wound on the rights and freedoms that give life to our cherished democracy.”

Brandenburg v. Ohio

Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang, who was first to interpellate, asked Diokno whether a call of a social media influencer with one million followers on Twitter to topple the government by bombing Malacañang could qualify as inciting to terrorism.

Carandang asked this in line with the Branderburg test, which was established in the Branderburg v. Ohio, a landmark decision of the United States Supreme Court.

The test determined that the government may prohibit speech advocating the use of force or crime if it satisfies both elements of the two-part test which include: the speech is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action” and the speech is “likely to incite or produce such action.”

“The problem with Section 9 (inciting to terrorism) is that it does not incorporate the requirements of Branderburg,” Diokno said.

“That is not found in the law… While there’s an attempt by the implementing rules to include that, that is an essential element that should only be made by Congress,” he added. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 25, 2021 - 9:01pm

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.

A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas 

January 25, 2021 - 9:01pm

Retired Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio Morales urge the high court to confirm whether social media post attributed to "Antonio Parlade" is an official communication from the government. 

The petitioners ask the SC to direct the Office of the Solicitor General to write an explanation about the post advising the public to be "watchful of groups opposing the anti-terror law.

"Though some portions directly name specific persons, the Post also groups together petitioners as part of 'individuals, groups and organizations' who should be monitored for 'pposing a law that will protect citizens from terrorists,'" the petition read.

January 15, 2021 - 4:25pm

The Supreme Court resets oral arguments on anti-terrorism law petitions to February 2, after Solicitor General Jose Calida said his assistant solicitor general and some staff tested positive for COVID-19. — Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

October 14, 2020 - 2:35pm

The Anti-Terrorism Council has aproved the Implementing Rules and Regulations for the Anti-Terrorism Law, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirms.

The implementing guidelines were crafted by a technical working group led by the DOJ, he also says.

"We will disseminate copies to the Congress and to law enforcement agencies as required under the law, and will publish the IRR online and in a newspaper of general circulation in the next few days," he says.

August 30, 2020 - 12:47pm

Desaparecidos, an organization made up of families of victims of enforced disappearances, is worried that more may go missing under the anti-terrrorism law.

"We fear that Duterte's terror law will enable State forces to resort to extraordinary measures such as abductions and enforced disappearances like what they did to my daughter to instill fear on its critics and activists as the government spins out of control because of the pandemic and the ailing economy," Erlinda Cadapan, Desaparecidos chairperson and mother of missing University of the Philippines student Sherlyn Cadapan, says in a statement.

She says that Section 29 of the Anti-Terrorism Act allows detention without charges for up to 24 days "practically opens up the option for State forces to resort to enforce disappearance rather than complying with legal requirements to detain suspects."

August 25, 2020 - 9:30am

The Free Legal Assistance Group, which represents senators and media practitioners in a petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act, urges the Supreme Court to issue a temporart restraining order against the new law.

The group says the statement of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gilbert Gapay to regulate social media is "repression in broad daylight."

"At the very least, the foregoing statements of the AFP Chief of Staff confirm that the ATA is both so overbroad and vague that it is susceptible to being used for an unconstitutional end, that is a weapon against free speech and dissent," the motion read.

