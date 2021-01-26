A worker sanitizes the railings as commuters start to flock the LRT Line-2 Santolan station in Pasig City on January 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines sees 1,173 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 516,166
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed past 516,000 Tuesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,173 additional infections.
Of the 516,166 total confirmed cases, 30,357 or 5.9% are active.
Recoveries rose to 475,423 after 18 additional patients recovered from the respiratory illness.
Meanwhile, 94 more COVID-19-related deaths were registered, the highest in more than a week. This pushed the fatality count to 10,386.
Where most cases were reported
- Cebu City (modified general community quarantine) - 84
- Davao City (GCQ) - 67
- Cavite (MGCQ) - 51
- Quezon City (GCQ) - 47
- Rizal (MGCQ) - 41
What’s new today?
- The DOH confirmed the local transmission of the new and more contagious coronavirus variant in Bontoc, Mountain Province. But the department stressed there is “no strong evidence” of community transmission based on the criteria set by the World Health Organization.
- President Rodrigo Duterte said he is revoking his coronavirus task force’s decision allowing children aged 10 to 14 years old in areas under modified general community to step out of their homes. He cited the threat of the new and more contagious coronavirus variant.
- Malacañang said Duterte has approved the holding of limited physical classes for students in medical and allied health science programs. Traditional face-to-face classes in the country had been called off for nearly a year now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
— with report from Xave Gregorio
