#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines sees 1,173 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 516,166
A worker sanitizes the railings as commuters start to flock the LRT Line-2 Santolan station in Pasig City on January 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines sees 1,173 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 516,166

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed past 516,000 Tuesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,173 additional infections. 

Of the 516,166 total confirmed cases, 30,357 or 5.9% are active. 

Recoveries rose to 475,423 after 18 additional patients recovered from the respiratory illness. 

Meanwhile, 94 more COVID-19-related deaths were registered, the highest in more than a week. This pushed the fatality count to 10,386.

 

 

Where most cases were reported

  • Cebu City (modified general community quarantine) - 84
  • Davao City (GCQ) - 67
  • Cavite (MGCQ) - 51
  • Quezon City (GCQ) - 47
  • Rizal (MGCQ) - 41

What’s new today?

  • The DOH confirmed the local transmission of the new and more contagious coronavirus variant in Bontoc, Mountain Province. But the department stressed there is “no strong evidence” of community transmission based on the criteria set by the World Health Organization.
  • President Rodrigo Duterte said he is revoking his coronavirus task force’s decision allowing children aged 10 to 14 years old in areas under modified general community to step out of their homes. He cited the threat of the new and more contagious coronavirus variant.
  • Malacañang said Duterte has approved the holding of limited physical classes for students in medical and allied health science programs. Traditional face-to-face classes in the country had been called off for nearly a year now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

with report from Xave Gregorio

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lacson: Who gave DOH high Sinovac price?
Lacson: Who gave DOH high Sinovac price?
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson wants to know who fed the Department of Health the information about the price of Sinovac vaccines in...
Headlines
fbfb
Catholic priest gunned down in Bukidnon
Catholic priest gunned down in Bukidnon
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
A Catholic priest in Malaybalay, Bukidnon was gunned down near a monastery on Sunday night, police said.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP blames COVID-19 guidelines for decision to embalm Dacera cadaver before autopsy
PNP blames COVID-19 guidelines for decision to embalm Dacera cadaver before autopsy
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We had new guidelines that were formed because of the pandemic. As for the reason of the medico-legal, it was stated in the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in Bontoc
DOH confirms local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in Bontoc
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The department stressed there is “no strong evidence” of community transmission based on the criteria set by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte revokes IATF decision allowing minors in MGCQ areas to go out
Duterte revokes IATF decision allowing minors in MGCQ areas to go out
By Christian Deiparine | 18 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday took back his coronavirus task force's pronouncement allowing more children to step out...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Immigration reports more than 3,000 foreigners deported in 2020
Immigration reports more than 3,000 foreigners deported in 2020
21 minutes ago
The Bureau of Immigration has deported more than 3,000 foreign nationals for violating Philippine laws in 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte Youth rep keeps seat in Congress as SC junks bid to void proclamation
Duterte Youth rep keeps seat in Congress as SC junks bid to void proclamation
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has junked youth groups’ petition to void the proclamation of Ducielle Cardema as Duterte Youth representative,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No need for 'padrino' to secure government job
Duterte: No need for 'padrino' to secure government job
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
People who want to work in government do not need a "padrino" or a sponsor to be hired, President Rodrigo Duterte said,...
Headlines
fbfb
NGO chatbot provides legal advice to more than 9,000 during COVID-19 quarantine
NGO chatbot provides legal advice to more than 9,000 during COVID-19 quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
With the string of new ordinances aimed to keep people at home and curb the transmission of the deadly coronavirus enforced...
Headlines
fbfb
Appeals court justice Lopez appointed to SC, seen to serve for more than a decade
Appeals court justice Lopez appointed to SC, seen to serve for more than a decade
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez to the Supreme Court, who will potentially...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with