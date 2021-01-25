NBI locates two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have located the two fellow passengers of the Filipino man who tested positive on the new and more infectious coronavirus variant.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters Monday that the Department of Justice, through the National Bureau of Investigation, located one of the two passengers and has turned him/her over to the Department of Health.

The NBI has also determined the location of the other passenger, Guevarra added.

DOH last week sought the NBI’s assistance in locating two passengers of the Dubai to Manila flight the 29-year-old real estate agent, index case of the new coronavirus variant.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they could not immediately contact two of the more than 150 passengers of the flight, as they have given numbers that could not be reached.

Fourteen of those who have had contact with the index case tested positive for the coronavirus. Six of these are passengers of the same flight, while six are deemed closed contacts.

Vergeire said last week that they are coordinating with the national government agencies on how to improve their system so more accurate and complete details will be provided to the government, for contact tracing efforts.

Last week the local government of Quezon City said the index case, his girlfriend and his mom have tested negative for the coronavirus. Monitoring however will continue as they finish their quarantine period.

Preliminary estimates find the B117 or the one first detected in the United Kingdom between 30% and 70% more contagious than other forms of the virus. Experts warned that an increase in the transmission of the new variant will lead to more people getting infected and sick, which can overwhelm the country's health system anew.

The Philippines has so far recorded at least 17 cases of the new variant. — Kristine Joy Patag