#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NBI locates two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

NBI locates two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant

(Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have located the two fellow passengers of the Filipino man who tested positive on the new and more infectious coronavirus variant.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters Monday that the Department of Justice, through the National Bureau of Investigation, located one of the two passengers and has turned him/her over to the Department of Health.

The NBI has also determined the location of the other passenger, Guevarra added.

DOH last week sought the NBI’s assistance in locating two passengers of the Dubai to Manila flight the 29-year-old real estate agent, index case of the new coronavirus variant.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they could not immediately contact two of the more than 150 passengers of the flight, as they have given numbers that could not be reached.

Fourteen of those who have had contact with the index case tested positive for the coronavirus. Six of these are passengers of the same flight, while six are deemed closed contacts.

Vergeire said last week that they are coordinating with the national government agencies on how to improve their system so more accurate and complete details will be provided to the government, for contact tracing efforts.

Last week the local government of Quezon City said the index case, his girlfriend and his mom have tested negative for the coronavirus. Monitoring however will continue as they finish their quarantine period.

Preliminary estimates find the B117 or the one first detected in the United Kingdom between 30% and 70% more contagious than other forms of the virus. Experts warned that an increase in the transmission of the new variant will lead to more people getting infected and sick, which can overwhelm the country's health system anew.

The Philippines has so far recorded at least 17 cases of the new variant. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 20, 2021 - 3:28pm

A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.

January 20, 2021 - 3:28pm

At least 13 contacts of the first confirmed UK variant case of COVID-19 in the country tested positive for the infectious disease, the Department of Health says.

Eight passengers aboard the same Dubai-Manila flight as the patient and five other close contacts tested positive with the coronavirus.

The eight passengers are in stable condition while waiting for results of re-swabbing after getting low viral load from their initial test. Meanwhile, samples of the five other contacts who tested positive have been sent to the UP Philippine Genome Center to determine if they are also infected with the new variant.

January 18, 2021 - 4:32pm

The Quezon City government denounces the restriction imposed by the local  government of Arayat, Pampanga as it is "totally without basis."

This follows reports that a QC resident tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Mayor Joy Belmonte stresses that the patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus variant did not set foot in the city following his arrival from Dubai last January 7.

January 13, 2021 - 8:18pm

The new coronavirus variant that first emerged in the UK has been detected in the Philippines, health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

In an advisory, the Department of Health says samples from a Filipino who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on January 7 yielded "positive genomic sequencing results," the first reported detection of B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 variant in the Philippines.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Military sorry after UP alumni tagged as slain rebels show up alive
Military sorry after UP alumni tagged as slain rebels show up alive
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has apologized for a list it published over the weekend that incorrectly tagged University...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships &mdash; Pangilinan
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships — Pangilinan
23 hours ago
"Indonesia and Vietnam refuse to be intimidated," Sen. Pangilinan said. "I adamantly refuse to believe that they are braver...
Headlines
fbfb
Too slow? FDA says it's being 'thorough' in assessing EUA applications
Too slow? FDA says it's being 'thorough' in assessing EUA applications
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical submitted an application for emergency use of its vaccine developed with Oxford University...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana to UP: Let&rsquo;s work together
Lorenzana to UP: Let’s work together
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
After abrogating last week the 32-year-old accord that bars the military and police from entering campuses without prior coordination...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte puts presidency on the line for Galvez
Duterte puts presidency on the line for Galvez
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Once again, President Duterte is offering to give up the presidency – this time, in vouching for the integrity of vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR: Errors in government list of supposed communist rebels dangerous
CHR: Errors in government list of supposed communist rebels dangerous
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 minutes ago
De Guia stressed that the military’s gaffe is still concerning. “Similar lapses, if left unchecked, can put reputations...
Headlines
fbfb
'Unjustified, unnecessary': CHR looking into aggressive arrest of vendor in Para&ntilde;aque
'Unjustified, unnecessary': CHR looking into aggressive arrest of vendor in Parañaque
25 minutes ago
In a statement Monday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said the violent arrest of a man by members of Parañaque...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to nearly 515,000 with 1,581 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to nearly 515,000 with 1,581 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The number of people who are still undergoing quarantine or treatment stands at 29,282 or 5.7% of the country’s confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED opposes proposal to legislate UP-DND accord
CHED opposes proposal to legislate UP-DND accord
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education on Monday distanced itself from proposed measures to legislate the terminated UP-DND accord...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 34 contacts of Bontoc cases also positive for COVID-19
DOH: 34 contacts of Bontoc cases also positive for COVID-19
2 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities have identified 144 close contacts of the 12...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with