Price of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to be disclosed â€” Palace
A health worker shows the Sinovac vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a community health centre in Lambaro, Indonesia's Aceh province on January 18, 2021.
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 7:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday vowed to disclose the price of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from Sinovac once a contract is signed as it continued to parry criticisms against its decision to buy shots from the Chinese drug maker. 

Some senators have urged the administration to reconsider its decision to buy 25 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, citing reports that the jabs developed by the Chinese firm are more expensive and less effective. Officials have claimed that the Sinovac vaccines are effective and that they were offered to the Philippines at a special price because of its close ties with China. Critics, however, are not buying the government's claim and have demanded the disclosure of the cost of the China-made COVID-19 jabs.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the price of the Sinovac vaccines cannot be revealed for now because a sale contract has yet to be signed. 

"What we signed is a term sheet which is an agreement to supply, and an agreement to supply which is a valid contract by itself and we cannot say yet how much," Roque said at a press briefing. 

"But don't worry, once it is delivered and once the contract is signed, we have the obligation to tell you how much, For now it's more or less P650 (per dose) but it won't exceed P700 (per dose)," he added. 

Data released by Sen. Sonny Angara showed that the price of Sinovac vaccine is P3,629 for two doses, more costly than those of Pfizer-BioNTech (P2,379), Gamaleya (P1,220), COVAX facility (P854), AstraZeneca (P610) and Novavax (P366). The data were submitted by the health department to the Senate finance committee during budget hearings, the senator said. Roque has disputed the data, claiming Sinovac is just "third from the most expensive out of the six brands." He has also denied that the Duterte administration is favoring Sinovac over other vaccine brands, saying it just happened that the Chinese-made jabs are the ones immediately available to the Philippines. A total of 50,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine are expected to be delivered next month. 

Roque said the government is required to be strict and transparent when it comes to vaccine procurement, noting that the purchase will go through multilateral arrangements with fund managers like the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. The Palace spokesman also reiterated that the vaccines are not yet available for commercial use because only emergency use applications (EUA) have been granted to them. 

"Almost all governments buy through centralized ang purchasing. Why? Because of limited supply. If you want to get supplies, you should place bulk orders, not by piece. That's why private individuals cannot buy. Why? Because it's for emergency use authorization only, not commercial distribution," Roque said. 

Roque: Vaccines not like detergent soaps

Roque also took a jab at comedian and television host Vice Ganda, who criticized his remark that Filipinos should not be choosy about the brand of vaccines. The comedian recently tweeted that if people are choosy about detergent soaps, the more they should be when it comes to vaccines. Roque explained that there are limited options for vaccines because of the limited supply. 

"Because of the limited supply of vaccines, we cannot choose one or two brands. You know, it is wrong to compare a vaccine with a laundry detergent. The supply (of vaccines) is not that many. We are competing for the 18 percent available supply," Roque said. 

"Second, it won't be use on clothes. That's why not one, not two but three groups of experts are studying whether a vaccine is safe and effective. If we don't trust the experts who tell us that we can use it and that will serve as the basis for the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to issue an EUA, who shall we trust? Perhaps not the comedians," he added. 

Roque also defended his remark that the critics of the government's plan to buy Sinovac vaccines have "colonial mentality." 

"Pasensiya na po kayo, ako po ay kilala bilang isang Spokesperson na diretsong magsalita; wala po akong pakialam ‘no basta ako katotohanan lamang (Pardon me but I am known as a spokesperson who is direct to the point and who does not care as long as I tell the truth)," he said. 

"The truth is, some of us, especially critics of the government, assess vaccines based on their country of origin... We should check whether they are safe and effective regardless of where they were manufactured."

 

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SINOVAC
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.

The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.

"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.

January 14, 2021 - 4:09pm

The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.

January 14, 2021 - 2:35pm

Sen. Grace Poe says the government should immediately negotiate the purchase and delivery of Pfizer vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved it for emergency use.

"The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19," Poe says in a statement.

"Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval," she adds.

January 14, 2021 - 12:01pm

China's Sinovac applies for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

January 14, 2021 - 11:46am

The Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

