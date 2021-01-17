#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: Sinovac vaccine price not far from P650 per dose offered to Indonesia
A health worker holds empty vials of the Sinovac vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Meuraxa Hospital in Banda Aceh on January 15, 2021.
AFP/CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN

Palace: Sinovac vaccine price not far from P650 per dose offered to Indonesia

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Sunday denied that the vaccine developed by Sinovac costs P3,600 per dose as it stood by its decision to buy shots from the Chinese drug maker despite claims that the government is settling for a more expensive yet less effective COVID-19 jabs.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque claimed the price of the Sinovac vaccines purchased by the government is not far from the P650 per dose offered to Indonesia. 

"What I can assure you is the claim that China is charging P3,600 per dose is fake news. While I cannot announce the price of Sinovac (vaccines), it's not far from the price given to Indonesia, which is about P650 per dose," Roque told radio station dzBB. 

The Philippines has secured 25 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, with the first 50,000 doses expected to arrive in February. Some sectors have questioned the government's decision to buy shots from the Chinese firm, saying they are less effective and more costly compared to those developed by western manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca. 

Sinovac's vaccine demonstrated an efficacy rate of 50.4% in late-stage trials in Brazil, barely meeting the minimum requirement set by the World Health Organization and lower than those manufactured by western firms. Malacañang, however, has vouched for the efficacy of the Chinese vaccine, saying it was found to be 91.25% effective in Turkey and Indonesia. 

Data released recently by Sen. Sonny Angara showed that the price of Sinovac vaccine is P3,629 for two doses, higher than those of Pfizer-BioNTech (P2,379), Gamaleya (P1,220), COVAX Facility (P854), AstraZeneca (P610) and Novavax (P366). Roque has disputed this, saying Sinovac is "third from the most expensive out of the six brands" and that the shots were sold at a special price because of the close relationship between the Philippines and China. Angara has said that the vaccine prices were provided by the health department to his office and to the Senate finance committee during budget deliberations last November. 

Roque said he could not announce how much the government is spending for the Sinovac vaccines because the prices vary and are dependent on who would buy the shots.  

"China is not like capitalist companies that are market dictated. China can change the prices...it depends on who will buy. That's the reason why China does not want it announced because others who are not their BFF (best friends forever) and who are paying higher prices may get angry," the Palace spokesman said. 

Roque shrugged off the criticisms of senators who are urging the administration to reconsider its decision to buy Sinovac vaccines. 

"What the president said was they can say what they want to say. In the end, it is the president that is ultimately responsible to the people. Fake news will come out, in the end, it will be implemented by the president because it is good for the people," Roque said. 

"He said the buck stops with him, he has full responsibility and he won't allow the people to be at risk because of vaccines. The president will ensure that everything that will be given to our countrymen will save lives and will not put our fellow Filipinos at risk," he added. 

Senators are reportedly planning to conduct another hearing on the government's vaccination program. 

Roque reiterates that the public won't be forced to receive vaccines but maintained that inoculation is important because the new COVID-19 variant is more infectious. 

"Why wait for the vaccine that will arrive at the end of the year? If the normal variant is infectious, the new one is more infectious. Why gamble on our health when a protection is already available?" he said. 

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SINOVAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. ...
Headlines
fbfb
'Climate of fear': Western Visayas bishops hit killings of Tumandok indigenous
'Climate of fear': Western Visayas bishops hit killings of Tumandok indigenous
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
"We condemn in the strongest possible term, all the killings and especially, the killings of our brothers — the Tu...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
VP on Duterte's anti-women remarks: As leader, he should be more circumspect
VP on Duterte's anti-women remarks: As leader, he should be more circumspect
18 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday warned that leaders' remarks against women hurt the overall campaign for achieving gender...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate seeks further hearings on vaccines
Senate seeks further hearings on vaccines
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Citing inconsistencies in the information provided by officials during the two-day hearing on the government’s vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Go leads groundbreaking rites for construction of Quezon hospital
January 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go over the weekend led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the P40-million Lucena City General Hospital in Barangay MayaoParada in Lucena City, Quezon.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 500,000 mark
COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 500,000 mark
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The number of documented cases of COVID-19 in the country is now very close to half a million, as the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebuanos find new ways to celebrate Sinulog
Cebuanos find new ways to celebrate Sinulog
18 hours ago
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cebuanos have found new ways to celebrate the Fiesta Señor even with the cancellation of...
Headlines
fbfb
China to donate 500,000 vaccine doses to Philippines
China to donate 500,000 vaccine doses to Philippines
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Chinese government has committed to donate 500,000 doses of vaccines for COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced...
Headlines
fbfb
Expert on choosing vaccine brand: Safety over efficacy
Expert on choosing vaccine brand: Safety over efficacy
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Amid debates on which COVID-19 vaccine is best for Filipinos, a technical adviser of the Department of Health (DOH) said the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with