#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
New US intel says China prevented thorough probe on COVID-19's origin
This photo shows an aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020.
AFP/Hector Retamal

New US intel says China prevented thorough probe on COVID-19's origin

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The US state department released new information detailing activities at a virology institute in Wuhan, saying Beijing "systematically prevented" a transparent probe on the still unknown origin of the coronavirus a year since it hit the world and infected and killed millions.

A January 15 fact sheet said Washington "has reason to believe" that researchers in the institute became sick in autumn 2019, with symptoms matching the COVID-19 even before the first identified case of the outbreak.

"This raises questions about the credibility of WIV senior researcher Shi Zhengli's public claim that there was 'zero infection' among the WIV's staff and students of SARS-CoV2 or SARS-related viruses," the department said.

The state department's report came as World Health Organization researchers arrived in Wuhan in a bid to find clues on where it came from.

Authorities in the Chinese city first reported pneumonia-like cases a day before 2019 ended, and later on identified it from a novel coronavirus.

By March of the following year, the disease caused by the deadly virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, sending nations in lockdown, overwhelming health care systems and plunging economies into recession.

China has since faced pressure from the international community on the virus' origins, including its handling of the public health crisis at home that eventually spread to the rest of the world.

US state officials said China had shunned global health authorities and journalists among others from interviewing researchers at the institute, including those who fell ill in late-2019.

The WIV has also not been transparent on its studies of viruses similar to the COVID-19, including the "RaTG13" or the bat coronavirus the institute had been conducting experiments on as early as 2016.

"WHO investigators must have access to the records of the WIV's work on bat and other coronaviruses before the COVID-19 outbreak," the fact sheet continued. "As part of a thorough inquiry, they must have a full accounting of why the WIV altered and then removed online records of its work with RaTG13 and other viruses."

The outgoing Trump administration has significantly pinned the blame on China for the pandemic, but its own officials had undermined health standards in place to prevent the virus' transmission and its response widely criticized.

US President Donald Trump, who himself contracted the COVID-19, had admitted that he deliberately downplayed the threat of the virus. As he steps down from power in two days, he leaves a record of America having the most infections in the world at over 23.96 million and deaths nearing 400,000.

The state department's fact sheet also touched on the WIV's "secret military activity" despite presenting it as being a civilian institution.

"[It] has engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017," it said.

Officials added that the US including other donors who funded civilian research at the institute "have a right and obligation to determine whether any of our research funding was diverted to secret military Chinese projects at the WIV."

"Today’s revelations just scratch the surface of what is still hidden about COVID-19’s origin in China," the department said. "Any credible investigation into the origin of COVID-19 demands complete, transparent access to the research labs in Wuhan, including their facilities, samples, personnel, and records."

Vaccination through emergency use approvals are underway in several countries across the globe, including the US, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

By January 8, a global tracker has reported that 12.5 billion doses are already reserved despite no official jabs out yet in the market.

The race to secure vaccines has highlighted the gap and inequality to access among countries. High-income nations, for one, are sure of 4.2 billion doses, upper middle-income with 1.2 billion, while lower middle-income will have only 495 million doses. 

And while progress on vaccines are a significant development, the world now also faces the threat of a new variant of the COVID-19, which is feared to be more infectious and has since spread to various countries. — with reports from Agence France Presse

CHINA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED STATES US STATE DEPARTMENT WUHAN
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 18, 2021 - 6:45pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 18, 2021 - 6:45pm

Nearly three million people were put under lockdown in China Monday after a surge in coronavirus cases linked to a travelling salesman in the country's northeast.

While China has largely brought the virus under control, a sharp rise in cases in the past few weeks has prompted fresh lockdowns, travel restrictions and multiple rounds of mass testing. 

Monday saw three million residents of two cities in northeastern Jilin province placed under new measures, as China reported 109 new infections. —  AFP

January 16, 2021 - 2:04pm

India is set to begin one of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drives Saturday as the pandemic spread at a record pace and global COVID-19 deaths surged past two million.

The World Health Organization has called for accelerating vaccine rollouts worldwide as well as ramping up efforts to study the sequencing of the virus, which has infected more than 93 million people globally since it was first detected in China in late 2019.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, has the world's second-largest caseload, and the government has given approvals to two vaccines -- though one is yet to complete clinical trials -- aiming to inoculate around 300 million people by July. — AFP

January 16, 2021 - 10:26am

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleges there were COVID-like illnesses among staff at a Chinese virology institute in autumn 2019, casting further blame on Beijing as health experts arrived in the country to probe the pandemic's origins.

The top US diplomat in a statement urged the World Health Organization team that landed Thursday in Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first detected, to "press the government of China" on the "new information." 

"The United States government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the (Wuhan Institute of Virology) became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses," Pompeo says. — AFP

January 16, 2021 - 9:06am

The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed two million, with the World Health Organization urging mass vaccinations as the pandemic progresses at a record pace. 

As of 1825 GMT on Friday, at least 2,000,066 people worldwide had been confirmed dead of the virus that first emerged in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, according to an AFP tally. 

The grim milestone came as US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said shipments of its vaccines would slow for a period in late January -- a blow to fledgling campaigns to immunize people against the virus. — AFP

January 15, 2021 - 5:37pm

China has sent over 20,000 rural residents living in the epicentre of the country's latest virus outbreak to state-run quarantine facilities, as Beijing on Friday reported the worst nationwide figures since March.

The country had largely brought the virus under control after strict measures including mass testing and travel restrictions, but recent weeks have seen numbers climbing again, especially in the north, prompting a fresh wave of lockdowns.

Another 144 infections were reported by the National Health Commission on Friday -- the highest single-day tally since March last year -- mostly in Hebei province where more than 22 million people are in lockdown. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
8 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has completed its forensic examination on the body of flight attendant Christine Dacera,...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinovac 'provided very good pricing to the Philippines,' exec says
Sinovac 'provided very good pricing to the Philippines,' exec says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In an interview on CNN Philippines Monday, Sinovac Biotech General Manager Helen Yang did not disclose the cost of the vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Vilma Santos files bill for renewed ABS-CBN franchise
Vilma Santos files bill for renewed ABS-CBN franchise
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
At the time, Recto was quoted as saying at one of the company's protracted hearings: "With the present situation of ABS-CBN,...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 &mdash; health official
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 — health official
8 hours ago
Australia's border has been largely closed to overseas visitors since March 2020 to stem the spread of COVID-19, with a limited...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is getting as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible from China as Beijing claimed that its vaccines hold a “stronger”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DILG set to re-hire 15,000 contact tracers for 6 more months
DILG set to re-hire 15,000 contact tracers for 6 more months
1 hour ago
In 2020, as many as 97,000 contact tracers were deployed during the community quarantine. The target then was 150,000 contact...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines eyes house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination for vulnerable Filipinos
Philippines eyes house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination for vulnerable Filipinos
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
During the House committee on health’s hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, DOH Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration: More than 11,7000 Filipinos stopped at airports in 2020
Immigration: More than 11,7000 Filipinos stopped at airports in 2020
2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has stopped more than 11,700 Filipino passengers from leaving the country as part of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stays pending findings on elderly deaths in Norway
EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stays pending findings on elderly deaths in Norway
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Pfizer is the only pharmaceutical firm that has so far obtained an EUA from the local FDA for its vaccine, which has an efficacy...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736
Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The DOH reported 2,163 new cases, bringing confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 502,736, the second highest in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with