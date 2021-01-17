#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breach 500,000
Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on February 3, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breach 500,000

(Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:17 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Sunday afternoon reported 1,895 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, bringing the number of total cases to 500,577.

Of the total, 24,691 are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither recovered nor passed away and are recovering in hospitals or quarantine facilities.

DOH in its latest case bulletin also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 9,895.

A total of 465,991 have so far recovered—good for a 93.1% recovery rate—after the DOH also added 5,868 recoveries in Sunday's update.

A total of 1,108 out of the 20,899 tests conducted according to DOH reports from Saturday noon tested positive, the department said, good for a 5.3% positivity rate.

Of these figures, around 91.1% were mild and asymptomatic cases, while 5.3% were critical while 3.0% were severe.

"Though much has changed in the pandemic, our responsibility to each other remains. The validity of our minimum public health standards against the spread of COVID-19 has been proving, and this is why we should intensify our observance of these with the new variant of COVID-19 now in the country," the DOH said in Filipino for its message of the day.

"Always remember the proper usage of face masks and face shields, our physical distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands often. Our safety hinges on following these rules," it also said.

Where most cases were reported

  • Davao City (GCQ): 107 cases
  • Quezon City (GCQ): 106 cases
  • Isabela (MGCQ): 65 cases
  • Pampanga (MGCQ): 63 cases
  • Bulacan (MGCQ): 62 cases

What's new today?

  • Malacañang announced Friday that the government extended for another two weeks the ban on foreign travelers coming from 32 countries, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the United States. The United Arab Emirates, where the Philippines’ first case of the new COVID-19 variant traveled from prior to testing positive, is not included in the list.
  • Administration officials continue to defend the government's choice to purchase China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine for its national inoculation program amid mounting concerns about the vaccine’s price and efficacy. 
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said at a Senate probe Friday that the government can still opt out of its deal for Sinovac vaccines, which have recorded a 50.4% efficacy rate overseas, if it so chooses. 
  • According to the foreign affairs department, the Chinese government has also committed to donating 500,000 doses of vaccines for COVID-19 to the Philippines. 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. ...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
6 die as Philippine air force chopper crashes in Bukidnon
6 die as Philippine air force chopper crashes in Bukidnon
By John Unson | 21 hours ago
Three Air Force personnel and three Army servicemen perished in a helicopter crash at Impasugong town in Bukidnon at past...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate seeks further hearings on vaccines
Senate seeks further hearings on vaccines
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Citing inconsistencies in the information provided by officials during the two-day hearing on the government’s vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Expert on choosing vaccine brand: Safety over efficacy
Expert on choosing vaccine brand: Safety over efficacy
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Amid debates on which COVID-19 vaccine is best for Filipinos, a technical adviser of the Department of Health (DOH) said the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Go leads groundbreaking rites for construction of Quezon hospital
January 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go over the weekend led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the P40-million Lucena City General Hospital in Barangay MayaoParada in Lucena City, Quezon.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 500,000 mark
COVID-19 cases in Philippines near 500,000 mark
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The number of documented cases of COVID-19 in the country is now very close to half a million, as the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebuanos find new ways to celebrate Sinulog
Cebuanos find new ways to celebrate Sinulog
17 hours ago
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cebuanos have found new ways to celebrate the Fiesta Señor even with the cancellation of...
Headlines
fbfb
China to donate 500,000 vaccine doses to Philippines
China to donate 500,000 vaccine doses to Philippines
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Chinese government has committed to donate 500,000 doses of vaccines for COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced...
Headlines
fbfb
House supermajority wants separate voting on Cha-cha
House supermajority wants separate voting on Cha-cha
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives will pursue its plan to decide and vote on the proposed liberalization of economic provisions...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with