#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines extends travel ban over new coronavirus variant
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file

Philippines extends travel ban over new coronavirus variant

(Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:42 a.m.) — The Philippine government extended the ban on foreign travelers coming from 32 countries over the new and more infectious coronavirus variant, Malacañang announced Friday.

The ban, which includes the United Kingdom, China, including Hong Kong, and the United States, will be in effect until January 31.

Here is a full list of countries where the travel ban is imposed:

  • United Kingdom
  • Denmark
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Israel
  • Netherlands
  • China, including Hong Kong
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Iceland
  • Italy
  • Lebanon
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • South Korea
  • South Africa
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • United States
  • Portugal
  • India
  • Finlang
  • Norway
  • Jordan
  • Brazil
  • Austria
  • Pakistan
  • Jamaica
  • Luxembourg
  • Oman

The announcement comes two days after local health authorities reported the country's first case of the new coronavirus variant, B.1.17. SARS-CoV-2, in a Filipino man who came from the United Arab Emirates.

While health officials recommended Thursday the inclusion of the Gulf state in the travel restrictions, the UAE is still not included in the list of countries where the ban is imposed.

While foreign travelers coming from the countries included in the restrictions, Filipinos coming from there would still be allowed to enter the Philippines, but they would have to quarantine for two weeks regardless of their COVID-19 test result.

International tourists from countries not on the list would also have to finish a 14-day quarantine after a negative RT-PCR test result at point of entry.

Imposing travel restrictions had been a significant issue in the country over the course of the pandemic, which has seen over 494,000 infections and over 9,700 deaths.

The government faced criticism around this time last year when Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and President Rodrigo Duterte nixed calls for an early travel ban on foreigners from China, where COVID-19 was first reported, wary that it would look like they were singling out Beijing.

By end-January of 2020, officials reported the Philippines' first confirmed coronavirus infection: a Chinese tourist from Wuhan, the ground zero of the virus, who traveled to various parts of the country before seeking help.

It was also only a day later that Duterte ordered a travel ban to the Hubei province which includes Wuhan, when the virus already reached the country's shores. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Christian Deiparine

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Still curious about the fast-spreading variant and the first confirmed local case? Here are the answers to some of your ...
Headlines
fbfb
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
15 hours ago
Journalists from the online news site Rappler have been charged of cyberlibel over a story detailing an alleged payment scheme...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
In other countries, heads of government are getting themselves vaccinated first to reassure the people about the safety and...
Headlines
fbfb
Sandigan junks Honasan &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps
Sandigan junks Honasan ‘pork’ raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the graft charges filed against Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco ally chides newly formed Cayetano group
Velasco ally chides newly formed Cayetano group
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
A trusted ally of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco lashed back at the camp of ousted speaker Alan Peter Cayetano who recently formed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 2
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole is set to resume its probe on the government's vaccination program against COVID-19, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday led the opening of Stage 3 of the Metro Manila Skyway Project, saying it would make travel more...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Even if handed to him on a silver platter, President Duterte reiterated lack of interest in extending his six-year term that...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force taking over PACC probe on DPWH corruption
Task force taking over PACC probe on DPWH corruption
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Task Force Against Corruption would be taking over the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese embassy defends China-made vaccines
Chinese embassy defends China-made vaccines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
China-made vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 are “global public goods” and low-cost, which will benefit...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with