#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES

LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 2

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee of the Whole is set to resume its probe on the government's vaccination program against COVID-19, and Senate President Tito Sotto is hoping it will be the last installment.

Sotto in an interview with Kapihan sa Manila Bay earlier this week said Friday's hearing would feature more representatives from the private sector and local government units.

President Duterte on January 7 approved the rolling out of a tripartite agreement among LGUs, the national government, and pharmaceutical firms for the vaccine procurement in recognition of the role of LGUs in the rollout of a national vaccination program to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday, 21 LGUs have already secured vaccine deals of their own — all with AstraZeneca, whose vaccine with Oxford has shown an efficacy rate of 70%.

READ: A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance

But Sotto is looking to grant local governments even more leeway when it comes to vaccine procurement and rollout.

"We will pursue the possibility of allowing the private sector or LGUs or private individuals [tp procure] because...some are not impressed with [certain vaccines], others are more impressed with Russia or the [United Kingdom or wherever]. So we will insist on Friday to find a solution to that particular predicament where we are in, where a tripartite agreement is necessary," he said partially in Filipino.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use, making it the first jab to get the authorization needed for rollout in the government's national vaccination plan. At the same press briefing, the FDA announced that it received an application from China's Sinovac for emergency use of its vaccine.

Contrary to presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who said Sinovac's vaccine might be the only available vaccine in the country until June, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Wednesday that doses from Pfizer may be the first to arrive in the country this February.

Senators question Sinovac purchase

The government has procured 25 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which recently proved only 50.4% effective in Brazil, barely meeting the threshold of 50% to 60% set by global authorities. The first shipment is also expected to arrive in February.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Wednesday called on the government to cancel its purchase from Sinovac after trial results were released by the Brazilian government.

Sens. Ping Lacson and Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri have also questioned the decision to buy the vaccine, both noting that Sinovac's doses are more expensive and less effective than many of its counterparts from other brands.

Galvez, however, denies that the Sinovac jabs are six times more expensive than AstraZeneca's as Pangilinan claimed, saying that China gave them to the country at a "best price," but did not disclose the prices of any of the vaccines purchased by the government. 

"I hope the hearing on Friday will be the last and I hope that we will be enlightened more and I hope that [government officials] will accept more some of the proposals or the suggestions of the senators," Sotto said. 

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, at 10 a.m. on FRIDAY, Jan. 15, 2020.

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Still curious about the fast-spreading variant and the first confirmed local case? Here are the answers to some of your ...
Headlines
fbfb
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
15 hours ago
Journalists from the online news site Rappler have been charged of cyberlibel over a story detailing an alleged payment scheme...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
In other countries, heads of government are getting themselves vaccinated first to reassure the people about the safety and...
Headlines
fbfb
Sandigan junks Honasan &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps
Sandigan junks Honasan ‘pork’ raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the graft charges filed against Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco ally chides newly formed Cayetano group
Velasco ally chides newly formed Cayetano group
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
A trusted ally of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco lashed back at the camp of ousted speaker Alan Peter Cayetano who recently formed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines extends travel ban over new coronavirus variant
Philippines extends travel ban over new coronavirus variant
38 minutes ago
The Philippine government extended the ban on foreign travelers coming from 32 countries over the new and more infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday led the opening of Stage 3 of the Metro Manila Skyway Project, saying it would make travel more...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Even if handed to him on a silver platter, President Duterte reiterated lack of interest in extending his six-year term that...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force taking over PACC probe on DPWH corruption
Task force taking over PACC probe on DPWH corruption
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Task Force Against Corruption would be taking over the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese embassy defends China-made vaccines
Chinese embassy defends China-made vaccines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
China-made vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 are “global public goods” and low-cost, which will benefit...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with