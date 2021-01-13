#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to an Israeli woman at Clalit Health Services, in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on January 3, 2021.
AFP/Jack Guez

A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:41 p.m.) — Over the past few days, local chief executives across the country have already signaled their intent to secure vaccination for their constituents ahead of the rollout of the mass vaccination program by the national government and the Department of Health. 

Some have also signed tripartite agreements with AstraZeneca and the national government to procure COVID-19 vaccines, while others have entered talks with other vaccine manufacturers.

It has been 302 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, marking the world's longest quarantine. President Rodrigo Duterte has routinely emphasized that securing a vaccine to achieve herd immunity in the country is the only way forward for Filipinos. 

Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. 

  • Baguio City: AstraZeneca doses "for 190,000 residents" (per Mayor Benjamin Magalong
  • Cainta, Rizal: AstraZeneca doses (per Mayor Kit Nieto
  • Caloocan City: 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Oca Malapitan)
  • Iloilo City: 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Jerry Treñas)
  • Makati City: 1 million doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Abby Binay) 
  • Manila City: 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Manila PIO)
  • Muntinlupa City: 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per information chief Tez Navarro)
  • Pasig City: 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Vico Sotto) 
  • Parañaque City: 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Edwin Olivarez) 
  • Quezon City: 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Joy Belmonte)
  • Taal, Batangas: 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Pong Mercado)
  • Valenzuela City: 640,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Valenzuela City PIO)
  • Vigan City: 100,000 to 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca (per Mayor Carlo Medina)

Why does this matter?

The Department of Health for its part maintained on January 4 that only the national government can procure COVID-19 vaccines that will be given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the country’s Food and Drug Administration.

But just three days later, no less than President Duterte approved the rolling out of a tripartite agreement among LGUs, the national government and pharmaceutical firms for the vaccine procurement in recognition of the role of LGUs in the rollout of a national vaccination program to prevent the spread of the virus, according to National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

In a statement published early Thursday morning, the Coalition for People's Right to Health cast fear about the lack of a "fully fleshed-out plan [or] any actually approved or available vaccine in the country." Lawmakers and local chief executives with the League of Cities of the Philippines have also called for city mayors to have a say on vaccine selection for their localities. 

READ: DOH urged to assert definitive vaccine rollout plan, central authority | City mayors want say on vaccine selection

The country's Food and Drug Administration, which is an attached bureau under the DOH, has not yet approved any vaccine for emergency use, which is a requirement before any vaccine can be rolled out for mass inoculation. American firm Pfizer, British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya have each applied for emergency use authorization as of this post. 

"The Coalition is cognizant that national elections are soon coming in 2022, and fears the further politicization of health services, persistently seen prior to and even during this pandemic," the coalition said in its statement, urging the DOH and the government's coronavirus task force to also expand the target of vaccinating just 25 million prioritized individuals for 2021 to at least 60% of the population or 66 million people.

with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS MAKATI CITY MANILA CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASIG CITY QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mother blames Dacera's friends for not taking care of her
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Yes, [he had some lapses.] If he knew that my daughter had a headache, then he should have called the clinic of the hotel....
Headlines
fbfb
City mayors want say on vaccine selection
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Local government units should have the authority to choose their own COVID vaccine brands based on their constituents’...
Headlines
fbfb
Prepare for COVID-19 case surge, LGUs told
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Experts monitoring the pandemic are urging local government units to prepare health systems and personnel amid the possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Only Sinovac shot available until June
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Vaccines for COVID-19 would be available in the country next month but only one of the two brands manufactured in China, as...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: Cold days ahead
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Filipinos can expect colder weather this month until February due to the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Gov't urged to call off Sinovac purchase after vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 minutes ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan is calling on the government to cancel its procurement of 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Judge designated to Sulu courts following delay in warrant vs cops in Jolo shooting
By Kristine Joy Patag | 29 minutes ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has designated an acting presiding judge in two Sulu regional courts, a day after the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese nationals who took unauthorized vaccine can be deported — Gordon
1 hour ago
Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday said Chinese nationals in the country who have been inoculated with unauthorized coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR: 'Drug war' review report credibility may suffer if done 'in the shadows'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“If it’s done under the shadows, if it’s not transparent, then there is doubt as to the credibility of that...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't must extend travel ban on countries with cases of new COVID-19 variant — OCTA
3 hours ago
The Philippines imposed travel ban on foreign travelers coming from 33 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with