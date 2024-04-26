^

Headlines

DOJ indicts Manibela chair of libel over defamatory remarks vs DOTr chief

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 9:29am
DOJ indicts Manibela chair of libel over defamatory remarks vs DOTr chief
This photo shows Mar Valbuena with members of transport group Manibela in a protest against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended the filing of libel charges against the chairman of transport group Manibela Mar Valbuena due to his remarks against Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

In a 17-page resolution dated Feb. 22, 2024, Valbuena was formally charged with libel under the Revised Penal Code (RPC), alongside charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The remarks pertain to the alleged involvement of Bautista in a corruption controversy within the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Valbuena's comments were made in response to allegations from Jun Tumbado, an LTFRB executive assistant, who claimed that regional directors were assigned monthly quotas of P2 million each to deliver to Malacañang and two other lawmakers.

However, Tumbado later withdrew his accusations.

In indicting Valbuena, the DOJ said that his statements claiming that bribe money for the public utility vehicles modernization (PUVMP) program reaches Bautista and Malacañang qualifies as libel as it gives malicious imputation of a criminal act.

Valbuena’s statement was aired on television, social media and video sharing platform YouTube, which makes the case qualified under the Cybercrime Prevention Act. 

The resolution also pointed out Valbuena's separate Facebook live video where he stated the same remarks, demonstrating an intention to "mock, malign, and injure the reputation, credit, and virtue" of Bautista with the aim of exposing him to public hatred, discredit, contempt, and ridicule, according to the DOJ.

Bautista also filed charges of grave threats under the Revised Penal Code against Valbuena, citing a Facebook live video where Valbuena mentioned Bautista being threatened with being run over by jeepneys.

However, the grave threat raps filed against the Manibela chief were dismissed as his statements against Bautista was more of a query more than a threat, according to the Justice department.

In response to the complaint of Bautista, Valbuena said that his remarks were “a genuine expression of opinion” and a “protected speech” as it was against a public figure and officer which,  therefore, not made with actual malice.

But the DOJ said privilege communication is a “matter of defense” and must be proven with a “full-blown trial” 

“The issues upon which the charges are built pertain to factual matters that cannot be threshed out conclusively during the preliminary stage of the case,” the resolution read.

Valbuena is the chairman of one of the transport groups opposing the government’s PUVMP.

Piston, one of the transport groups who opposes the program, which is supported by Manibela, recently filed a petition for temporary restraining order against the PUVMP after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that there will be no more extensions for the franchise consolidation deadline.

RELATED: PISTON urges SC: Issue TRO vs PUVMP before April 30 consolidation deadline

RELATED: No more extension for PUV consolidation deadline — Marcos

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

DOTR

JAIME BAUTISTA

JEEPNEY MODERNIZATION

PUVMP

VALBUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ, PNP warn vs cooperation with ICC

DOJ, PNP warn vs cooperation with ICC

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Government officials found acting in defiance of the Marcos administration’s stance against allowing International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants online child sex abuse stopped

Marcos wants online child sex abuse stopped

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos wants the elimination of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children to be his legacy as he regards...
Headlines
fbtw
Transfer of Quiboloy sex case to Pasig court sought

Transfer of Quiboloy sex case to Pasig court sought

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice is seeking the transfer to Pasig City of the sexual and child abuse complaints lodged against Kingdom...
Headlines
fbtw
'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak

'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Mobility advocates scored the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority after proposing the removal of bicycle lanes on EDSA...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ appeals for patience on Teves, Bantag cases

DOJ appeals for patience on Teves, Bantag cases

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice yesterday appealed to the public for patience on the cases of former Negros Oriental congressman...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
46 percent of Pinoy families feel poor &ndash; SWS

46 percent of Pinoy families feel poor – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Almost one in every two Filipino families rated themselves poor in the first quarter of the year, a survey conducted by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos extends service of government contractual workers

Marcos extends service of government contractual workers

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has extended the employment of contract of service and job order workers in government whose contracts will...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth hikes benefit package for heatstroke

PhilHealth hikes benefit package for heatstroke

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The state health insurer’s heatstroke benefit package has been raised to P8,450 from P6,500 – a 30 percent...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to invite BI on influx of Chinese students

Senate to invite BI on influx of Chinese students

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Sen. Francis Escudero will invite the Bureau of Immigration in the upcoming investigation to shed light on the enrollment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with