^

Headlines

PAGASA: 33 areas under 'dangerous' heat index classification on April 26

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 10:46am
PAGASA: 33 areas under 'dangerous' heat index classification on April 26
People buy coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024, as extreme heat affected the country.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-three areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C) on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 33 areas in the country will be under the "danger" heat index classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.

Metro Manila, on the other hand, which is measured through the Science Garden in Quezon City and NAIA in Pasay City, may experience scorching temperatures of 42°C and 43°C, respectively.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Friday:

  • Butuan, Agusan del Norte: 42°C
  • General Santos City, South Cotabato: 42°C
  • Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila: 42°C
  • Cotabato City, Maguinadanao: 42°C
  • Malaybalay, Bukidnon: 42°
  • C La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C
  • Alabat, Quezon: 42°C
  • Tayabas City, Quezon: 42°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 43°C
  • NAIA Pasay City: 43°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C
  • Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C
  • Tanauan, Batangas: 43°C
  • Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 43°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 43°C
  • Echague, Isabela: 43°C
  • Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 43°C
  • Legaspi City, Albay: 44°C
  • Puerto Princesa, Palawan: 44°C
  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 45°C
  • Coron, Palawan: 45°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 45°C
  • Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 45°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 45°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan: 46°C
  • Appari, Cagayan: 46°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47°C

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country which are not under the "dangerous" classification are under the "extreme caution" classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "dangerous" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.

vuukle comment

DRY SPELL

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ, PNP warn vs cooperation with ICC

DOJ, PNP warn vs cooperation with ICC

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Government officials found acting in defiance of the Marcos administration’s stance against allowing International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants online child sex abuse stopped

Marcos wants online child sex abuse stopped

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos wants the elimination of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children to be his legacy as he regards...
Headlines
fbtw
Transfer of Quiboloy sex case to Pasig court sought

Transfer of Quiboloy sex case to Pasig court sought

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice is seeking the transfer to Pasig City of the sexual and child abuse complaints lodged against Kingdom...
Headlines
fbtw
'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak

'Paurong mag-isip': MMDA's proposal to remove EDSA bike lanes draws flak

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Mobility advocates scored the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority after proposing the removal of bicycle lanes on EDSA...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ appeals for patience on Teves, Bantag cases

DOJ appeals for patience on Teves, Bantag cases

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice yesterday appealed to the public for patience on the cases of former Negros Oriental congressman...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
46 percent of Pinoy families feel poor &ndash; SWS

46 percent of Pinoy families feel poor – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Almost one in every two Filipino families rated themselves poor in the first quarter of the year, a survey conducted by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos extends service of government contractual workers

Marcos extends service of government contractual workers

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has extended the employment of contract of service and job order workers in government whose contracts will...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth hikes benefit package for heatstroke

PhilHealth hikes benefit package for heatstroke

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The state health insurer’s heatstroke benefit package has been raised to P8,450 from P6,500 – a 30 percent...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to invite BI on influx of Chinese students

Senate to invite BI on influx of Chinese students

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Sen. Francis Escudero will invite the Bureau of Immigration in the upcoming investigation to shed light on the enrollment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with