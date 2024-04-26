PAGASA: 33 areas under 'dangerous' heat index classification on April 26

People buy coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024, as extreme heat affected the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-three areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C) on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 33 areas in the country will be under the "danger" heat index classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.

Metro Manila, on the other hand, which is measured through the Science Garden in Quezon City and NAIA in Pasay City, may experience scorching temperatures of 42°C and 43°C, respectively.

The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Friday:

Butuan, Agusan del Norte: 42°C

General Santos City, South Cotabato: 42°C

Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila: 42°C

Cotabato City, Maguinadanao: 42°C

Malaybalay, Bukidnon: 42°

C La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C

Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C

Alabat, Quezon: 42°C

Tayabas City, Quezon: 42°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 43°C

NAIA Pasay City: 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C

Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C

Tanauan, Batangas: 43°C

Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 43°C

Iba, Zambales: 43°C

Echague, Isabela: 43°C

Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 43°C

Legaspi City, Albay: 44°C

Puerto Princesa, Palawan: 44°C

Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 45°C

Coron, Palawan: 45°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 45°C

Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 45°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 45°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 46°C

Appari, Cagayan: 46°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47°C

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country which are not under the "dangerous" classification are under the "extreme caution" classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "dangerous" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.