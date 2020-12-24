COVID-19 cases reach 465,724 with 1,776 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday, Christmas eve, reported 1,776 new COVID-19 infections, pushing national tally to 465,724.

In the days leading to Christmas, the government has been reminding the public to continue observing health protocols as they flag indications of possible surge in cases.

The highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases was traced trace to Quezon City with 128 new infections, followed by Davao City with 121, Rizal with 94, Samar (Western Samar) with 57, and Bulacan with 56.

Death toll rose to 9,055, with seven more people succumbing to COVID-19. Meanwhile recoveries went up to 430,490 with 533 new additions.

This leaves 26,179 active cases in the country or 5.6% of the total recorded infections. Of these, 81.4% exhibit mild symptoms, 10.3% are asymptomatic, 5.2% are in critical condition, 2.7% are severe cases and 0.43% have moderate symptoms.

No Christmas parties

Early in December, the government announced a ban on Christmas parties in Metro Manila which remains under General Community Quarantine until the end of the year.

Authorities instead urged the public to hold virtual Christmas parties inside of physical get-togethers.

President Rodrigo Duterte has also ordered the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom from December 24 to December 31 amid mounting concerns over a new strain of the virus that is said to be more contagious.

The DOH said that although the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine had not detected any new variant of the coronavirus, surveillance of circulating strains will be ramped up.— Kristine Joy Patag