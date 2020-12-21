#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Vicky' leaves at least 8 dead in Visayas, Mindanao
Residents salvage items from their destroyed houses after tropical depression Vicky hit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu island on December 19, 2020.
AFP/Allan Tangkawan
(Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 9:53am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 8 people were killed in Visayas and Mindanao after Tropical Depression Vicky battered the Philippines, authorities said Monday.

Five people have so far been confirmed dead in CARAGA, two in Eastern Visayas and one in Davao Region, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest situation report.

The agency added that two people from CARAGA were injured during the onslaught of Vicky. One person remains missing.

The tropical depression brought heavy rains when it lashed the archipelago, inundating villages and triggering landslides.

At least 8,924 families or 36,030 individuals from 57 barangays in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga were affected by the cyclone.

Vicky also left at least P110 million worth of damage to roads and flood control in Bicol region and CARAGA.  

State weather bureau PAGASA said Vicky, now a tropical storm with international name Krovanh, was last seen 175 kilometers south southwest of Kalayan Islands in Palawan, already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Vicky was the 22nd tropical cyclone of the year and the first to affect the country in December. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

