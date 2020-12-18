#VACCINEWATCHPH
Distribution of cash subsidy ongoing â€“ DSWD
Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said the emergency cash subsidy being distributed under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Law had already been issued to over 142,000 family beneficiaries as of yesterday.
STAR/Walter Bollozos, file
Distribution of cash subsidy ongoing – DSWD
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now conducting distribution of the emergency cash subsidy for low-income families who are not beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said the emergency cash subsidy being distributed under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Law had already been issued to over 142,000 family beneficiaries as of yesterday.

The one-time cash grant, ranging from P5,000 to P8,000, is being issued to low-income non-4Ps families living in areas under granular lockdown starting on Sept. 14 up to Dec. 19 and were not beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program.

In a virtual press conference, Bautista stressed that the Bayanihan 2 emergency cash subsidy was not a third tranche of the SAP or a continuation of the SAP.

Bautista failed to disclose the total fund allocated by the Bayanihan 2 Law, for the emergency cash subsidy, or the target number of family-beneficiaries of the subsidy program.

However, he said 142,058 families have been given the subsidy involving P931.6 million so far.

Meanwhile, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco has written to the DSWD about the removal of SAP beneficiaries in the second tranche of payroll.

In his letter to DSWD-National Capital Region director Vicente Gregorio Tomas, Tiangco said he has received complaints from residents who received the first tranche of the emergency subsidy but were excluded in the second tranche.

“They have been waiting for months now. What is the use of calling it an ‘emergency assistance’ if we cannot give it to them at their critical time of need?” Tiangco said. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab

