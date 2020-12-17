#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Amid calls for review, judges urged to be prudent in issuing search warrants
On International Human Rights Day, several rights groups held a rally to call for the release of all political prisoners in the country.
Karapatan/released
Amid calls for review, judges urged to be prudent in issuing search warrants
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid calls for a probe into courts accused of being “warrant factories,” the Philippine Bar Association urges judges to be prudent in allowing law enforcement agencies to enter people's homes.

The PBA, the oldest voluntary organization of Filipino lawyers, noted that recent media reports give the impression that a “particular court [is] single-handedly responsible for issuing tens of search warrants targeting a particular group of citizens.”

This statement came amid mounting calls to investigate the issuance and implementation of search warrants signed by Quezon City Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert.

The PBA reminded judges that the Constitution guarantees the right to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures.

"No search warrant shall issue except upon probable cause to be determined personally by a judge after examination under oath or affirmation or the complainant and his witnesses," the PBA said.

RELATED: Firearms and explosives raps easy way to lock activists up, NUPL says

“Thus, our courts act as our people’s shield against unwarranted searches and seizures. As such, judges must be deliberate, circumspect and prudent in the discharge of this constitutional duty,” they added.

The lawyers’ group added that the Supreme Court has investigated and sanctioned judges who have taken their responsibilities lightly. “We must remain confident that our [SC] will remain vigilant and continue to safeguard our people’s Constitutional rights,” they added.

RELATED: 'Human Rights Day 7' had no use for guns or grenades, family and friends say

Calls for probe

Members of the Makabayan bloc at the House and rights groups called on the Judiciary to review the issuance and implementation of search warrants that led to the arrest of several activists—the latest of whom are six trade union organizers and a journalist nabbed on Human Rights Day.

The arrests also happened amid spate of killings of those who were red-tagged or accused of links to communist rebels.

RELATED: Negros doctor said to be on vigilante hit list killed alongside husband

Progressive groups have noted that Burgos-Villavert also issued the search warrants that resulted in arrests of dozens of activists in Negros and Manila in 2019.

The leftist lawmakers of the lower chamber have also filed a resolution calling for a legislative probe into the matter.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta issued the same reminder to judges in 2019 amid the arrests of members of Bayan, Bayan Muna, Kilusang Mayo Uno, Karapatan, Gabriela, the National Federation of Sugar Workers and Negros Island Health Integrated Program after the police implemented search warrant issued by Burgos-Villavert in their offices.

READ: Amid Bacolod arrests, SC reminds justices to 'be prudent' in issuing warrants

The SC however has yet to respond to the recent calls for probe.

'Insist on fairness'

The PBA, also called on their colleagues and the public to express confidence in the government system “by insisting on fairness even to those who seek to subvert it.”

“If we are to defend against the erosion of the values of our democratic society, we should all stand guard and make sure that justice is rendered with an even hand even to those perceived as enemies of the State by the government of the day,” they said.

“Justice must remain blind and her scales always balanced. Because a crusade to prove our democratic system is better than what others seek to impose, we cannot discard its most central tenet—that the Rule of Law applies to all, or we will have none at all,” the lawyers’ group added.

PHILIPPINE BAR ASSOCIATION RED-TAGGING SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How close is the Philippines to getting which COVID-19 vaccines?
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
The world ends the pandemic year with significant progress on developing and releasing a COVID-19 vaccine. But what has been...
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer deal just delayed; Duque dropped the ball?
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines’ deal with drug manufacturer Pfizer for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines is still “in progress,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Cops to hand out masks, shields; no more arrests
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Police officers will hand out face masks and face shields instead of immediately arresting violators of health and safety...
Headlines
fbfb
1,100 schools picked for face-to-face classes
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
More than 1,100 public schools across the country have been nominated for the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face...
Headlines
fbfb
More than 200 law deans, profs: Junk impeach bid vs Leonen for 'utter lack of merit'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
They added that the ouster rap against Leonen is “palpable assault on judicial independence in the attempt to remove...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No social media monitoring, barging in homes for Christmas — PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 52 minutes ago
"We don't have the capability to monitor social media right now. What we're doing now is when someone texts us that a...
Headlines
fbfb
Coalition formed to look into alleged abuses, update UN rights panel on Philippine situation
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 53 minutes ago
A commission composed of civil society groups scattered across the globe has been formed to conduct an inquiry into the human...
Headlines
fbfb
Evicted urban poor families will be homeless for Christmas, group says
2 hours ago
"The government is asking Filipinos to stay at home, but us urban poor continue to face demolitions because of government...
Headlines
fbfb
Bello wants P6,000 minimum wage for all kasambahays
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III floated Thursday a proposal to hike the minimum wage of kasambahays or household workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Dawn masses a gift of hope – CBCP
By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
Filipino Catholics flocked to the first of the nine-day pre-dawn masses or Simbang Gabi yesterday despite the threat of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with