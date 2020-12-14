#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Judiciary asked to review how search warrants are issued, implemented
In this photo taken December 14, advocacy group Kapatid's Fides Lim and Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay joined in calling for the release of the seven activists arrested on Human Rights Day last week.
Karapatan, release
Judiciary asked to review how search warrants are issued, implemented
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rights groups are calling on the Judiciary to review the issuance and implementation of search warrants that lead to the arrests of activists.

They also asked the Judiciary to look into the judges, including Quezon City Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert, who issued them.

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay, in a news conference on Monday, called for a review of how the warrants that led to the arrest of six trade union organizers and a journalist, dubbed as the “Human Rights Day 7,” last Thursday.

"Are these being issued on the basis of testimonies of police? Do you verify if these are true?" Palabay said in comments meant for the judges.

She added that it would be easy for agencies applying for warrants to make stories up. "How does the judge verify the veracity of statements by police who are put to question so that is one thing that the court should do," Palabay added.

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Edre Olalia explained that search warrants can be “procured by going through the motions and by mere presentation even under oath of supposed witnesses from authorities to claim that such materiel are supposedly in the possession of those to be arrested.”

RELATED: Firearms and explosives raps easy way to lock activists up, NUPL says

NUPL lawyer Maria Sol Taule, in a tweet thread, also pointed out that a request for search warrant can be applied for directly from the court. In contrast, an arrest warrant must go through a prosecutor who will determine if there is probable cause.

"In an ideal world, the judge will probe the applicant of the search warrant and its witnesses with searching questions and answers. Requirements must be more stringent in the application for search warrant because this is not screened by the prosecution and is directly asked from the court," she added in Filipino.

Probe Judge Villavert

Palabay also said Judge Villavert should be investigated by the SC, as the issue involves the independence of the Judiciary.

According to a Criminal Investigation and Detection Group press release on the day of the arrests, the five warrants that led to the arrest of the seven were all issued by the same judge.

Bayan Metro Manila chairperson Mong Palatino said the Supreme Court can review the search warrants Villavert issued. “Why does it seem like police go to Judge Villavert to ask for search warrant?” he said.

“In our view, [the] Supreme Court can review the warrant issued by Judge Villavert and what was her role in the crackdown against activists,” he added.

Palabay said the presumption of regularity in police operations should also be looked into, noting that cases questioning these have already been filed.

Families and friends of the seven arrested last week all denied they carry firearms and explosives, and claim the evidence against them are planted—an accusation frequently raised by political prisoners against the police.

“The Supreme Court and the Philippine National Police and many other agencies should be confronted with this question and policies should be changed,” she added.

Fides Lim, spokesperson of advocacy and support group for political prisoners Kapatid, urged Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to conduct the probe. "This cannot go on, he should do something," she said. 

Police Maj. Gen. Joel Coronel, CIDG director, asserted that arrests were legal.

"During the conduct of the search warrants, the operations, apart from having valid search warrants issued by a competent regional trial court, were witnessed by independent and third-party witnesses coming from the local government office and barangay officials to ensure that the police operating units were complying with operational procedures and that no human rights and individual rights had been violated in the conduct of the operations," he said in a briefing also on Monday. 

Palabay also said that the issue does not only involve Villavert, but other judges too, such as Cebu judges who issued search warrants that led to arrests in Negros.

"It’s not just Judge Villavert. We are appealing to all members of the Judiciary because this is their concern: A question on one judge of such alleged misconduct is a question on all," she added.

BAYAN MUNA KARAPATAN PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID registration hits 8.4 million
By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
Registrations for step one of the Philippine Identification System have reached 8.4 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca OKs more COVID-19 vaccines for Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be made available in the country following British drug maker AstraZeneca’s approval...
Headlines
fbfb
'Baseless, unfounded': Leonen ex-colleagues, peers throw support amid impeachment rap
By Christian Deiparine | 23 hours ago
Support for Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen amid an impeachment complaint filed against him are growing, with...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo urges netizens to report fake news about her
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sought the help of the public over the weekend in reporting fake news and social media posts that...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Año: LGUs not forced to denounce CPP-NPA
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Local government executives are not being coerced by higher authorities to declare communist rebels as persona non grata in...
Headlines
fbfb
MSMEs, Cabinet warn vs uncontrolled entry of foreign contractors
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Cabinet officials and micro, small and medium enterprises in the construction sector have raised alarm over moves to allow...
Headlines
fbfb
UN wants special body to oversee vaccine programs
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic could also create new opportunities for corruption, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts back health warning for vape products
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Experts have given their full backing for the placement of health warnings for smoke-free products, such as e-cigarettes and...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: De Lima’s vaccine bill redundant, superfluous
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday downplayed opposition Sen. Leila de Lima’s bill seeking to provide free COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with