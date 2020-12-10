DOH: Health workers have until Friday to submit documents for hazard pay

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Wednesday it is extending the deadline for medical frontliners applying for active duty hazard pay (ADHP) and special risk allowance (SRA).

In a statement, the DOH said its Center for Health Development in the National Capital Region, union leaders of health workers and the Hospital Industry Tripartite Council agreed to extend the deadline to December 11 at 5 p.m.

“Acknowledging the limited number of working days left in the year to process the HCW benefits, parties have agreed to move the deadline to the end of the week,” the department said.

This came after groups of hospital workers criticized the one-day deadline to prepare and pass required documents to receive their hazard pay.

“The DOH reminds implementing units, including hospital and health facilities, to be more facilitative in the processing of these benefits. While hospitals and other health facilities may request additional requirements and impose deadlines with a view to expediting the release of AHDP or SRA, the impositions should not unduly burden our HCWs,” the agency said.

The DOH assured medical frontliners that their “invaluable contribution” in the fight against COVID-19 is recognized and committed to providing compensation and benefits accorded to them under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

Administrative Order 35 authorized the grant of AHDP not exceeding P3,000 per month to frontline health workers. Administrative Order 36 also approved the grant of P5,000 per month to public and private health workers "who are directly catering to or are in contact with COVID-19 patients." — Gaea Katreena Cabico