#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace dismisses rumors of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown
In this May 16, 2020 file photo, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, inspects a clothing store at a mall in Antipolo, Rizal.
Boy Santos
Palace dismisses rumors of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 8:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday dismissed rumors that the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from December 23 this year to Jan. 3, 2021 and urged the public not to peddle false information in the middle of a pandemic.

Text messages advising the public to prepare for a "possible" declaration of a nationwide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) circulated over the weekend, almost a week since President Rodrigo Duterte announced the quarantine classifications for this month.

ECQ is the strictest quarantine scenario wherein public transportation is prohibited and very few sectors like health care and food production and distribution can operate.

The text messages claimed the lockdown would be implemented "to prevent possible increase of COVID-19 cases during holiday season."

"Fake news," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a text message when asked to react to the supposed plan to enforce a nationwide lockdown.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases vice chairman, urged the public to act responsibly during the pandemic.

"Know the truth. Do not spread fake news especially during this time. Let us continue to be responsible to ourselves and to our families," he said.

Restituto Padilla, spokesman of the national COVID-19 task force, reminded the public to verify information they receive.
"Let us not be instruments of fake news distribution," Padilla said in a text message.

In August, rumors also spread through text messages and group chats that Duterte had flown to Singapore, which the Palace tried to address by saying the president was in the country and was monitoring the COVID-19 situation. The rumors came after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan, Davao City, and Davao del Norte will be under general community quarantine until the end of the year while the rest of the country will be under the most lenient modified general community quarantine.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire this week said a lockdown is possible in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases over the Christmas holidays.

“But there are still no discussions on these restrictions and all. We are just trying to plug the possibility that there might be a surge because of this holiday season,” she also said in an interview on “The Chiefs” aired on One News/TV5. 

Last month, health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge of COVID-19 infections after the holidays and have urged the public to continue complying with health standards like proper hygiene, wearing of face shields and face masks, and physical distancing.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 House execs named RVPs in Pacquiao-led PDP-Laban
By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Two deputy speakers of the House of Representatives, both stalwarts of the ruling PDP-Laban party, have been installed as...
Headlines
fbfb
China touts ‘responsible’ fishing despite worst offender tag
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
Ranked as the worst illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing offender in the Pacific, China has maintained that it is a...
Headlines
fbfb
More kasambahay prefer live-out setup
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Many domestic helpers in the country are opting for live-out arrangements and get paid the prescribed minimum wage, the National...
Headlines
fbfb
VP hits 'brazen' killings after Los Baños mayor shot dead
By Christian Deiparine | 21 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday lamented how killings in the country have become normalized after the mayor of Los Baños...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases rise to 439,834
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide rose to 439,834 with the addition of 1,768 new cases, the Department of Health reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP: Yantok to be used only for self-defense
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Yantok or rattan sticks will be used only for self-defense by police in enforcing health protocols in public places, particularly...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers warn toll road operators over RFID mess
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Lawmakers from both houses of Congress yesterday warned toll road operators to fix the implementation of the radio frequency...
Headlines
fbfb
Government not red-tagging groups – Sotto
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Militant organizations and left-leaning party-list lawmakers accused of being fronts and leaders of the Communist Party of...
Headlines
fbfb
Rules (not might) make right in SCS Acting US Secretary of Defense
By Christopher Miller Acting US Secretary of Defense | 9 hours ago
This week, on my first trip to the Indo-Pacific region as Acting Secretary of Defense, I look forward to reiterating the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Displaced tourism workers get P37 million aid
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has distributed over P37 million in financial aid to tourism workers displaced by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with