#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: Duterte in 'perpetual isolation', in the country
(Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Group has been keeping President Rodrigo Duterte in "perpetual isolation" to protect him from COVID-19, the Palace said Monday over concerns that he may have come in contact with Interior Secretary Eduardo Año who has tested positive for the disease.

The Palace's reassurance comes a day after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque refuted chat group rumors that Duterte had left the country for Singapore, saying "there is no truth that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte left the country this weekend."

He said the chief executive "is in the Philippines and closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country."

Roque said Monday that the PSG has been making sure that nobody comes too close to the president. "Much as he wanted, for instance, to shake the hands of those present during his fifth State of the Nation Address, the PSG discouraged [Duterte] from doing so as part of precautionary measure of maintaining physical distance," he said.

Roque added the president regularly takes a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to check for COVID-19.

Año announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government chief was among the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease members at a meeting with the president on August 10. Part of the meeting was televised as a presidential address to the nation. 

The interior secretary disclosed this in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday morning. 

In a statement, Año said that he "began experiencing flu-like symptoms including a sore throat and body aches" on Thursday, August 13, after which he once again began self-quarantine and took a PCR test the following day. 

"Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19," he said Sunday as he urged those who have come into contact with him "to go on self-quarantine, observe any symptoms in accordance with DOH guidelines, and take appropriate action." 

Roque stressed Monday that the PSG "has done a really good job in making sure that no one really comes close to the president." 

"This is in reference to the social distancing of one meter to two meters health experts required us to observe as part of the minimum public health standards," he also said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New coronavirus mutation found in the Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
When the outbreak began in the country last March, the original D614 genotype showed up in the positive samples collected...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
11 hours ago
Headlines
'This is not helping us at all': DOH slams lawyer's face mask remark
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“This is not a joking matter. Everyone knows there are people dying, getting sick, our economy is suffering,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Cruise operators rehire Filipino seafarers
By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
More than a thousand Filipino seafarers have been recalled by foreign cruise line operators that will resume sailing to Europe...
Headlines
fbfb
Regardless of Gadon's beliefs, WHO recommends face masks and IATF requires them
23 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government in fact made wearing a face mask the first item in its "BIDA ang may Disiplina"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
DOH: More than 1,200 COVID-19 clusters reported nationwide
28 minutes ago
Clustering happens when cases are concentrated in the same geographic location at the same time.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC designates special expropriation courts to speed up infra projects
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has designated 11 local courts to handle expropriation cases involving national government infrastructure...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DepEd: Teachers to get hazard pay, P500 for medical checkup
1 hour ago
In the coming months, DepEd says the government will provide public school teachers with an annual medical checkup, an incentive...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Coronavirus infections in Philippines hit 164,474 with 3,314 new cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
(Updated) To date, 164,474 people have caught the coronavirus disease in the country. Of the figure, 49,043 are active cases...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Makabayan reps seek House inquiry into Echanis killing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives sought a legislative inquiry into the killing of peasant activist...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with