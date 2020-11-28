#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
De Lima camp: Hearing postponed after prosecution failed to present witness anew
Sen. Leila De Lima to attend court trial at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on August 16, 2019.
Office of Sen.Leila de Lima/Released
De Lima camp: Hearing postponed after prosecution failed to present witness anew
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — State prosecutors for the second time this week failed to present a witness in a hearing for the ongoing drug trial against detained Sen. Leila de Lima, her team said Saturday.

The prosecution was supposed to present a certain Sally Serrano, an alleged niece of drug lord convict Peter Co, as their final witness before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on Friday but Serrano was a "no-show," Lawyer Fhillip Sawali, De Lima’s chief-of-staff, said in a statement released by the senator's office.

On Tuesday, a hearing at the Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 was also canceled because the Bureau of Corrections failed to bring prosecution witness, convicted murderer Engelberto Durano, to the court, her office said in a statement released the following day. The hearing was reset to December 15.

Despite the objections of De Lima's legal team, Friday's hearing was also reset to December 4, Sawali said.

"De Lima, who has been unjustly detained for almost four years now, attended the hearing via teleconferencing from her detention quarters at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City," the statement further reads.

DOJ objects to public discussion of court proceedings

In the aftermath of recent hearings in the ongoing trial against De Lima, her team has taken to publicizing key revelations such as the recanting of witness' testimony against her which the prosecution denies.

Late last month, Lawyer Boni Tarcodon, the senator's legal counsel, said officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency testified that De Lima was not involved in any anomalous transactions linking her to the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

A few weeks later, in early November, Tarcadon said convicted drug lord Vincente Sy confirmed under oath that he never met or gave money to De Lima, contradicting a previous claim that he contributed to her 2016 senatorial campaign.

On November 11, the Department of Justice moved to silence De Lima's lawyers, saying it would file a petition to cite them in contempt for publicly discussing the trial proceedings.

"You are not supposed to discuss the merits of the case outside of the courts. That is not allowed," Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said in a mix of English and Filipino, claiming that De Lima's lawyers were violating the sub judice (before a judge or court) rule.

Before the pandemic and the lockdown it induced, reporters were allowed to cover De Lima's in-court trial. The Supreme Court in October allowed public access to online trial court hearings, subject to the discretion of the judge.

Malcontento also denied Tarcadon's recent revelations regarding the prosecution's witnesses and accused De Lima's legal team of cherry-picking from what transpires in trials.

De Lima in a November 16 dispatch from Crame asserted that her lawyers' updates to the media on the ongoing drug trial against her are factual. "There is no liar in our camp,” she said in Filipino. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid promised oversight of anti-terror law, how has the Senate probed past abuses?
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Senators have repeatedly promised that they would be quick to act if the widely opposed and reviled Anti-Terrorism Act of...
Headlines
fbfb
Foreign spouses, children of Filipinos may enter Philippines starting December 7 — IATF
1 day ago
The COVID-19 task force has permitted the entry of Filipino citizens' foreign spouses and children into the country starting...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors reaffirm ban on Christmas parties, caroling
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Metro Manila Council reiterated its plan to ban Christmas parties and outdoor caroling to prevent a spike in COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
UP moves opening of 2nd sem to March
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Instead of the usual January schedule, the University of the Philippines has moved the start of its second semester to March...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd eyes limited face-to-face classes
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Education has told a Senate committee that although face-to-face classes are not likely until yearend, a...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Exodus' of foreign nationals: Immigration says 2M foreigners left Philippines in 2020
40 minutes ago
Millions of foreign nationals left the Philippines this year, the immigration bureau said Saturday, noting that the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH discourages visiting family members over the holidays
1 hour ago
The Department of Health is discouraging Filipinos from visiting their family members in a different household, warning that...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases exceed 427,000, deaths now at 8,333
1 hour ago
Another 1,893 coronavirus infections were reported by the Department of Health on Saturday, bringing the national caseload...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo warns of fake Facebook account posing as daughter Tricia
6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo warned of a fake Facebook account impersonating her daughter Tricia and is supposedly sending...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breach 11,600 with over 70 new cases
7 hours ago
Another 73 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday night
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with