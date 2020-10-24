#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
AMLC, PDEA officials confirm no evidence implicating De Lima in illegal drug trade â€” lawyer
Sen. Leila De Lima to attend court trial at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on August 16, 2019.
Office of Sen.Leila de Lima/Released
AMLC, PDEA officials confirm no evidence implicating De Lima in illegal drug trade — lawyer
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency testified that Sen. Leila de Lima was not involved in any anomalous transactions linking her to the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison, her lawyer said Friday.  

Lawyer Boni Tacardon, De Lima’s legal counsel, in a statement revealed that AMLC Financial Investigator Artemio Baculi Jr. and PDEA Digital Forensic Examiner Krystal Caseñas during a hearing "both affirmed that they found no suspicious transactions between De Lima and drug convicts." 

The hearing was held at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on Friday and was attended by De Lima — currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City — via teleconference.

"Earlier, Mr. Artemio Baculi of AMLC presented Criminal Case 165 and he said that even though he heard Senator De Lima's name in the conversations, he never investigated the senator," Tacardon was quoted as saying in Filipino by De Lima's office. 

According to Tacardon, the AMLC investigator also testified that there was no transaction between inmate Peter Co, Ronnie Dayan — who are co-accused in the case— and De Lima.

"It may be recalled that Baculi first appeared before Branch 205 last Sept. 25 wherein he admitted that his investigation of people suspected to have been involved in the Bilibid drug trade showed that no money flowed from the bank accounts which were the subject of his investigation to either De Lima or her co-accused in Criminal Case No. 17-166, Jose Adrian Dera," De Lima's office said. 

READ: AMLC investigator testified De Lima not involved in Bilibid drug trade, her lawyer says

Co said he delivered P5 million twice to Dera. The money was supposedly meant to fund the senatorial campaign of De Lima who was then justice secretary. However, Tarcadon said that a PDEA official revealed "very crucial information" on this during the hearing. 

"In Criminal Case No. 166, the prosecution presented Ms. Crystal Caseñas. What she said earlier is very important, because she admitted during our questioning, that in the cellphone extraction report released by the PDEA through Caseñas, there was no mention [of any drug related transactions] between Jad Dera... and Senator De Lima," Tarcadon explained in Filipino. 

The lawyer further added that, in the drug lords' cellphones held by PDEA, there was no mention of De Lima being part of a drug transaction, according to the Caseñas. 

"Caseñas’ affidavit indicating that the cellphones she received from the Bureau of Corrections were Peter Co’s property, meanwhile, was stricken off by the Court, as this was only her opinion," De Lima's office said. Tacardon also pointed out that Caseñas may have violated the Cybercrime Law when she examined Co’s phones without proper warrant.

"De Lima recently filed two separate and distinct Motions for Bail for both Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Drug Trading cases, asserting that the Prosecution's evidence against her is not strong, and in fact confirmatory of her innocence of the charges. As of this writing, Judge Liezel Aquiatan has yet to rule on both Motions," her office said.

READ: Saying evidence against her is weak, De Lima seeks provisional liberty 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COUNCIL LEILA DE LIMA PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 14, 2020 - 11:53am

Sen. Leila de Lima on Saturday marked the first year of her detention at the Philippine National Police detention center in Quezon City.

Ahead of the anniversary of her arrest, the Senate minority and various rights groups called on the Philippine government to release her immediately.  

The Department of Justice initially charged De Lima for drug trading, but over the months, the state prosecutors filed motions to amend the charges and indict the senator on conspiracy to commit drug trading instead.

De Lima is known as one of the most outspoken critics of President Rodrigio Duterte's administration. 

August 14, 2020 - 11:53am

Sen. Leila de Lima files a motion for bail for the drug case against her and Ronnie Dayan before a Muntinlupa court. The detained senator argues that evidence presented by the prosecution was not strong.

"Without prejudice to her prior arguments questioning the validity of the Amended Information, Accused De Lima respectfully submits that she is  entitled to bail as a matter of right, and thus moves for bail ad cautelam," the motion read.

July 24, 2020 - 12:58pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima questions the sudden death of Bilibid inmate Jaybee Sebastian from the coronavirus disease. 

"Sebastian’s death means one less perjured witness against me, but it also means one less witness against Duterte, Vitaliano Aguirre, Jose Calida, Persida Acosta, Sandra Cam, Ferdinand Topacio, certain retired police generals, and all those who conspired to line-up all these Bilibid inmates to manufacture stories of drug-dealing to implicate me and send me to prison," the senator says.

July 7, 2020 - 2:23pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima files a measure seeking to provide free immunizations for senior citizens who are all susceptible to viruses.

“No less than the Constitution guarantees that the needs of the elderly in relation to their right to health shall be given priority by the State.  Clearly, senior citizens belong to a special class of individuals for which the Constitution affords preferential concern,” De Lima says.

“Their growing number coupled with their susceptibilities has now made it vital for the State to make the promotion and protection of their health and well-being among its priority social legislations,” she adds.

June 27, 2020 - 2:19pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the move to change the name of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas.

"Ano na namang kabalbalan ito?" the senator asks.

"The lawmakers pushing for it has a distorted sense of nationalism, if at all. Such a proposal is devoid of any salutary objective. It’s plain and simple politics. And stupidity," De Lima adds.

June 8, 2020 - 7:49pm

Detained opposition Sen. Leila de Lima is free to file charges if she thinks her rights are being violated by the restrictions on visitors at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center, Malacañang says Monday.

De Lima, who is in jail over drug-related charges, has questioned PNP's policy on accepting visitors, saying it has not fulfilled its commitment to relax restrictions once the quarantine level was downgraded from modified enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine (GCQ). Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June 1. — The STAR/Alexis Romero

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red Cross won't restart COVID-19 testing until PhilHealth debt paid
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte's assurance that the Philippine Red Cross would...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 1 hoisted over Catanduanes as 'Quinta' strengthens, accelerates
9 hours ago
(Updated 11:53 a.m.) PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over Catanduanes as Tropical Depression Quinta slightly strenghtened...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to defund anti-communist task force
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Senate is being urged to defund the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after its spokesperson got...
Headlines
fbfb
US Coast Guard to tackle China 'illegal' fishing in South China Sea
8 hours ago
The United States said Friday it will deploy Coast Guard patrol ships in the western Pacific to counter "destabilizing and...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought on ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Despite its closure, ABS-CBN Corp.’s ordeal may not be over yet, as a congressman is calling for an investigation into...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Quinta' maintains strength
1 hour ago
More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression "Quinta" maintained its strength as it moves closer to land
Headlines
fbfb
PACC won't name solons under probe for alleged corruption in DPWH projects — Belgica
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-corruption body will not name the solons currently under probe for allegedly conspiring with...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Free speech': Año defends anti-communist ‘persona non grata’ tarpaulins
1 hour ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año defended the tarpaulins put up in various places in Metro Manila declaring communist...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 367,000
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The health department recorded another 2,057 coronavirus infections on Saturday. Of the total 367,819 cases in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Quinta
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Tropical Depression Quinta — the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with