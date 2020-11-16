#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
De Lima asserts lawyers' statements on case trial 'factual'
Sen. Leila De Lima to attend court trial at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on August 16, 2019.
Office of Sen.Leila de Lima/Released
De Lima asserts lawyers' statements on case trial 'factual'
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila De Lima asserted that the media updates of her lawyers on the ongoing drug trial against her are factual, following the prosecution’s denial that the witnesses recanted their testimony against her.

“What my lawyers, particularly Atty. Boni Tacardon, the spokesperson of my legal defense team, have been sharing with media and the public as to the developments in my cases are factual,” De Lima said in her latest dispatch from Camp Crame.

“There is no liar in our camp,” she added in Filipino.

“As their principal, I authorized my lawyers to disclose to the public material and significant particulars from witnesses’ declarations during the hearings, and other case developments in the interest of truth and transparency,” De Lima also said.

This comes after Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento denied Tacardon’s statements that witnesses have recanted their statements that they found links of the senator to the drug trade. An inmate witness also said he never gave money to De Lima to fund her senatorial campaign, Tacardon claimed in a statement.

But Malconento accused the legal team of De Lima of cherry-picking from what transpire in trials. In a media forum last Friday, Malcontento said: What happened was, the short answer of the witness, that is what is picked up and discussed by the media, but not the entire testimony.”

He added: “Now, it is not fair because we have to respect the independence of our courts. We will not engage in that kind of thing.”

DOJ eyes motion for contempt

The prosecutor general also said last week that they intend to filed a petition to cite in contempt De Lima’s lawyers for violating the sub judice rule, which prohibits parties from discussing in public a pending case.

Malcontento said this has been the policy from Justice Secretary Menard Guevarra: Do not discuss the merits of a pending case and consider filing petition to cite in contempt persons “who knowingly make comments or render opinions on the probative value of evidence being presented to court, with clear intent to influence the judge’s appreciation of evidence.

But De Lima asserted that the case against her is of high public interest. “Hence, the public’s right to know what’s going on in these cases cannot be stifled,” she added.

The next hearing on the case pending before Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 is set on November 27.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suing dam operator for flood damage has precedent
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
To sue a dam operator for sudden and unadvised release of water from its facility may be a prudent recourse, as shown by previous...
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
1 day ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque slammed for jam session in wake of Ulysses
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas has slammed presidential spokesman Harry Roque over...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Robredo visit Cagayan
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday made separate visits to Cagayan to condole with families of those...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez bolts Duterte’s PDP-Laban party
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez yesterday served notice that he was leaving the ruling PDP-Laban party of his friend President...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House resumes session, to ratify 2021 budget
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
After a monthlong break, the House of Representatives will resume session today to focus on priority bills and the immediate...
Headlines
fbfb
Ulysses death toll hits 69; 1.7 million affected
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The official death toll of Typhoon Ulysses has risen to 69, with over 1.7 million people directly affected by its onslaught...
Headlines
fbfb
ASEAN memo preventing supplies disruption during pandemic takes effect
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
A memorandum of understanding signed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to ensure the smooth flow of essential...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Time to ease tensions in South China Sea’
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has called for the easing of tensions in the South China Sea, describing the longstanding dispute as a “dangerous...
Headlines
fbfb
124 barangays in Pampanga remain flooded after Ulysses
By Ding Cervantes | 15 hours ago
Typhoon Ulysses is gone, but flooding in low-lying areas in this province has continued as waters dumped by heavy rains in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with