#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Drug lord admits he never met De Lima or financed her senatorial campaign â€” lawyer
File photo shows detained opposition Sen. Leila de Lima.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Drug lord admits he never met De Lima or financed her senatorial campaign — lawyer
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — A convicted drug lord confirmed under oath that he never met or gave money to Sen. Leila de Lima, contradicting a previous claim that he contributed to her 2016 senatorial campaign, her lawyer said Friday night. 

"Vicente Sy previously testified and said that he contributed [P500,000] to Senator De Lima's campaign in 2012. But when we asked him earlier, he said that he never gave money to Senator De Lima and he also said that he did not know De Lima," the senator's legal counsel, Boni Tacardon said in Filipino. 

This occurred during a hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on Friday which was attended by De Lima via teleconference from her detention quarters at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, her office said. 

"Also presented as prosecution witness in Criminal Case No. 17-165 was Public Attorney Office’s (PAO) lawyer Atty. Rigel Salvador who admitted that he had no personal knowledge of De Lima’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP)," De Lima's office said in a press release.  

According to Tarcadon, Salvador said he only notarized the testimony of a witness against De Lima Jaybee Sebastian, a convicted carnapper who the corrections bureau said died of coronavirus at the national penitentiary in July. The prosecution claimed that Sebastian wrote his sworn statement six days before his death. 

"When we asked Atty. Salvador, he admitted that he did not make the said statement by Jaybee Sebastian and his only participation in it was as a notary. He testified that he did not know its contents and he did not know if everything stated in it was true," Tarcadon said in Filipino. 

Prosecution witness Dennis Alfonso, an officer of the Bureau of Corrections, also confirmed that he did not discover any evidence implicating De Lima in the illegal drug trade inside NBP, her lawyer added.  

"De Lima recently filed two separate and distinct Motions for Bail for both Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Drug Trading cases, asserting that the Prosecution's evidence against her is not strong, and in fact confirms her innocence of the charges. These have been submitted for resolution," her office said. 

In late October, Tarcadon said that officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency testified that De Lima was not involved in any anomalous transactions linking her to the illegal drug trade inside the NBP.

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COUNCIL BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS LEILA DE LIMA PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY PUBLIC ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
Siony exits; Tonyo brewing
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Another low-pressure area east of Mindanao entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday even as severe Tropical...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon, Red Cross: We’re not mukhang pera
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday said he was not offended nor did the humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross feel alluded...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH blacklists 25 erring contractors
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has blacklisted at least 25 “non-performing or scheming” contractors...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
AFP, Facebook team up vs terror
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed yesterday its resolve to exert “all-out effort” in combating terrorist...
Headlines
fbfb
More manufacturers to put off Noche Buena price hikes
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
More manufacturers have agreed to put off price hikes for Noche Buena products, the Department of Trade and Industry re...
Headlines
fbfb
Bigger calamity budget for 2021 sought
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte yesterday called for an increase in calamity funds in the proposed P4.506-trillion national...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF orders 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 close contacts
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Close contacts of persons believed to have contracted COVID-19 are mandated to complete their 14-day quarantine in isolation...
Headlines
fbfb
4 COVID patients recruited for Avigan trial – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Only four out of 100 COVID-19 patients in the Philippines that can participate in the clinical trial for the Japanese drug...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with