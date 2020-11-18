#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Private firms to build 5 busway stations along EDSA
Photo shows concept sketch of the EDSA busway access bridge concourse
Eduardo Yap
Private firms to build 5 busway stations along EDSA
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three private firms will be building five busway stations with access bridges and concourses along EDSA after they signed a memorandum of agreement with the transportation department.

SM Prime Holdings has agreed to build three stations at SM City North EDSA, EDSA Ortigas and SM Mall of Asia, while Double Dragon Properties will build the station at EDSA and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, and DM Wenceslao will build another station at Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard near Bradco Avenue near the extension office of the foreign affairs department.

The bridges will be used by bus passengers as access to the new busway station platform located at the center island of EDSA parallel with the tracks of the MRT-3.

The three firms will now be preparing the detailed architectural and engineering plans which they will submit to the transportation department and public works department for review and approval before securing the necessary building permits.

Under the terms of the agreement, the donor shall have the right to name the station, administer, maintain and manage the facility based on the guidelines of the transportation department to ensure proper use of the busway, upkeep and security of the premises.

The busway stations which will be constructed are based on the conceptual design of busway advocate Eduardo Yap.

EDSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo did not give orders to the military, contrary to Duterte claim
6 hours ago
"I think it’s my obligation and the obligation of anyone who receives calls for help to find help," Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Duterte given false info on #NasaanAngPangulo
8 hours ago
"I never said 'Where is the President'? You can review all my tweets,” Vice President Leni Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
1 day ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to explain why he should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to students: Pandemic, disaster response 'not your worry'
8 hours ago
Duterte also took the time to threaten to defund the University of the Philippines.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
With two detained for anti-terror charge, petitioners press SC to stop implementation of law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 minutes ago
With two people now detained over the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, activist group Bayan and more than 40 others...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines coronavirus caseload tops 412,000 with more than 1,300 new infections
1 hour ago
Of the total cases, 29,474 — or 7.2% — are marked active.
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth has paid P800 million out of P1.1 billion debt — Gordon
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The country's state insurer has settled some P800 million out of its P1.1 billion debt to the Philippine Red Cross, the organization's...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration bureau bans port employees from filing leaves during holiday season
3 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente the ban on filing of applications for vacation leave for BI port personnel will take...
Headlines
fbfb
House sets probe into Cagayan, Isabela floods next week
3 hours ago
The House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Food will be conducting next Tuesday its first hearing on the massive...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with