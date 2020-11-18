Private firms to build 5 busway stations along EDSA

MANILA, Philippines — Three private firms will be building five busway stations with access bridges and concourses along EDSA after they signed a memorandum of agreement with the transportation department.

SM Prime Holdings has agreed to build three stations at SM City North EDSA, EDSA Ortigas and SM Mall of Asia, while Double Dragon Properties will build the station at EDSA and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, and DM Wenceslao will build another station at Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard near Bradco Avenue near the extension office of the foreign affairs department.

The bridges will be used by bus passengers as access to the new busway station platform located at the center island of EDSA parallel with the tracks of the MRT-3.

The three firms will now be preparing the detailed architectural and engineering plans which they will submit to the transportation department and public works department for review and approval before securing the necessary building permits.

Under the terms of the agreement, the donor shall have the right to name the station, administer, maintain and manage the facility based on the guidelines of the transportation department to ensure proper use of the busway, upkeep and security of the premises.

The busway stations which will be constructed are based on the conceptual design of busway advocate Eduardo Yap.