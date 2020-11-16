#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
âTime to ease tensions in South China Seaâ
“Let us (not) make the South China Sea... a locus of power play. It is a dangerous game to play and one without a victor. Let us lower tensions, not raise them; build confidence rather than doubts; listen and understand instead of threaten,” President Duterte stressed.
STAR/ File
‘Time to ease tensions in South China Sea’
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - November 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has called for the easing of tensions in the South China Sea, describing the longstanding dispute as a “dangerous game” where no one emerges victorious.

Speaking during the 15th East Asia Summit last Saturday, Duterte said the maritime disputes may seem “intractable” but can be managed and solved through a combined effort.

“Let us (not) make the South China Sea... a locus of power play. It is a dangerous game to play and one without a victor. Let us lower tensions, not raise them; build confidence rather than doubts; listen and understand instead of threaten,” Duterte stressed.

He said the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea prescribes a clear way forward on the dispute as he reiterated the importance of the 2016 arbitral ruling, which voided China’s wide-reaching claim in the resource-rich South China Sea and affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone.

“The 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is a definitive application of this constitution of the seas. It is part of international law. We must commit to the rule of law fully and firmly. There is simply no other acceptable basis for order in our region but the law,” the President said.

Asia Pacific, he added, must remain “a region of peace where the rule of law is supreme” and “where all countries are equal, neither pawns nor lackeys of any power.”

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping claims.

“Our disputes in the (South) China Sea may seem intractable. But they are not greater than our combined capacity to manage and solve,” the Chief Executive pointed out.

During his address before the United Nations General Assembly last September, Duterte said the Philippines would not permit efforts to undermine the arbitral ruling, saying it is “beyond compromise and beyond the reach of passing governments to dilute, diminish or abandon.”

The Philippine leader also welcomed the interest of East Asian partners to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the principles and agenda of its outlook in the Indo-Pacific.

“The Philippines particularly looks forward to enhanced engagement in maritime security,” Duterte said.

SCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breach 407,000; DOH adds 11,290 recoveries
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
Over eight months since the community quarantines have been imposed, the national government is still struggling with curbing...
Headlines
fbfb
Fisherfolk group on Roque's singing after 'Ulysses': 'No time to unwind'
By Christian Deiparine | 10 hours ago
A fisherfolk group has hit presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's decision to spend time "unloading" at a restaurant in Baguio...
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
1 day ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for easing of 'dangerous' South China Sea tensions
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Speaking during the 15th East Asia Summit last Saturday, Duterte said the maritime disputes may seem "intractable" but are...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez resigns from PDP-Laban
14 hours ago
"Rep. Alvarez resigned from the Party because he intends to commit and pursue a voter’s education campaign for Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Suing dam operator for flood damage has precedent
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
To sue a dam operator for sudden and unadvised release of water from its facility may be a prudent recourse, as shown by previous...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Time to ease tensions in South China Sea’
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has called for the easing of tensions in the South China Sea, describing the longstanding dispute as a “dangerous...
Headlines
fbfb
124 barangays in Pampanga remain flooded after Ulysses
By Ding Cervantes | 1 hour ago
Typhoon Ulysses is gone, but flooding in low-lying areas in this province has continued as waters dumped by heavy rains in...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH approves DOST-funded study on tawa-tawa for COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A Department of Science and Technology-funded clinical study on the prospects of tawa-tawa as a support treatment for mild...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque slammed for jam session in wake of Ulysses
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas has slammed presidential spokesman Harry Roque over...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with