#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Kung gusto may paraan': VP camp hits Duterte absence amid 'Ulysses'
In this photo taken on November 10, 2020, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).
Release/PCOO Facebook Page
'Kung gusto may paraan': VP camp hits Duterte absence amid 'Ulysses'
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo's spokesman on Sunday said leaders should be seen and felt in times of crisis in an apparent comment on government's response to Typhoon Ulysses, which had left many asking for help in submerged provinces.

The Duterte administration has found itself at the center of criticism for its handling of twin typhoons to ravage the country in November: Rolly, the world's strongest this 2020 and Ulysses, with scores dead and millions affected in the Luzon island.

Many took to social media to ask about President Rodrigo Duterte's whereabouts as Ulysses wrecked havoc, which had since turned to Twitter hashtags such as #NasaanAngPangulo. When he finally addressed the public after storm's battering, he sought to reassure that government was on top of the situation but also remarked that he wanted to "swim" to reach typhoon victims but his security wouldn't let him. 

Laywer Barry Gutierrez in the vice president's weekly radio show made a comparison of the country's two leaders, with Robredo leading her own office's response on the ground while Duterte remained in Malacañang. 

"Sabi nga Ka-Ely, kung talagang gusto may paraan. Pero kung ayaw gawin eh maraming dahilan," he said. "Kung tatanungin mo 'yung security sasabihin niyan kung maari 'wag na [pero] nandoon na sa mismong principal kung tutuloy siya o hindi."

(You know what they say, if there's a will, there's a way. But you would have a lot of reasons if you wouldn't want to. And if you ask your security detail, they would say no but it all depends on the principal if they would push through or not.)

Photos had shown the president in an aerial inspection of the areas ravaged by the typhoon, but his actual visit — scheduled today — comes days after Ulysses' hit.

Duterte had made a second address on the ongoing crisis yesterday, but nothing new came out apart from announcing that he was creating another task force for the response, despite an agency already existing for the job. 

By Saturday, disaster officials were reporting over 1.1 million persons in eight regions affected by Ulysses, with 37 dead, 22 injured and at least 15 missing. 

Some 80,858 families or 306,340 are currently in evacuation shelters and the cost of damage now at nearly P1 billion for agriculture and P253.1 million for infrastructure. 

Gutierrez added that apart from distributing relief and directing agencies, officials should also learn to listen to the experiences of typhoon victims in their visits. 

"Alalahanin natin na hindi lang naman pisikal na tulong ang kailangan," he said. "Importante sa tingin ko 'yung pakiramdam na hindi ka nakalilimutan nang inyo mismong pamahalaan...na mayroon kang gobyerno na patuloy na nagbabantay at susuporta sa'yo."

(We must remember that not only physical help is needed. It's important too that the public remember that they are not forgotten by their government, that they have leaders who would continue to watch over them and support them.)

Criticism from Duterte's seeming absence first came up early this month, when then Super Typhoon Rolly hit most of the Bicol Region and Quezon Province and aside from his spokesman's pronouncements, the public only heard from Duterte a day after the storm had passed.

The president had since hit back at his critics, with Palace spokesperson Harry Roque alleging that such calls are part of the opposition's ploy to discredit Duterte. Roque however, has not come out with proof to support his claim.

Roque further justified Duterte's absence during the press briefing on Typhoon Ulysses, stressing that all concerned agencies are doing their jobs. Duterte attended the virtual 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit at the time.

LENI ROBREDO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trapped residents scream for help: We’re dying here
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
It was pitch black and with floodwaters still rising, desperate residents trapped on rooftops in Cagayan had no other option...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to sack NIA chief for Cagayan dam flooding mess
By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte was urged to immediately fire National Irrigation Administration chief Ricardo Visaya,...
Headlines
fbfb
Dam’s released water equivalent to 2 Olympic pools per second
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Magat Dam continued to release water yesterday even after it had been largely blamed for triggering massive flooding across...
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
21 hours ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte’s response to typhoon onslaught is new task force
By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
(Update 2: Nov. 15, 2020, 8:54 a.m.) The creation of another task force was President Rodrigo Duterte’s response to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Ulysses deaths reach 53
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police reported yesterday that the number of people who died during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses...
Headlines
fbfb
Typhoon name Ulysses, 3 others decommissioned
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration will strike out the typhoon name Ulysses...
Headlines
fbfb
Evacuation centers hit by worst floods in Tuguegarao
By Raymund Catindig | 13 hours ago
With 37,327 people displaced by floods following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, where to bring those who were rescued has...
Headlines
fbfb
Facebook activates crisis response for Rolly, Ulysses
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Social media company Facebook has activated its crisis response pages to provide support and assistance to those affected...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte creates body to fast-track rehabilitation
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte created yesterday a special task force to ensure the immediate rehabilitation of areas devastated by Typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with