Facebook activates crisis response for Rolly, Ulysses

MANILA, Philippines — Social media company Facebook has activated its crisis response pages to provide support and assistance to those affected by the typhoons that recently hit the country.

The pages allow Facebook users to mark themselves as safe and donate to local relief efforts through international nonprofit, GlobalGiving.

It also allows users to offer or request help in the aftermath of a disaster, such as requesting or offering shelter, food, water, transportation and volunteer work.

Facebook said it will match donations up to $150,000 (around P7.2 million) that were made through the crisis response page for Super Typhoon Rolly, which devastated parts of Southern Luzon and Bicol earlier this month.

Another page was set up for Typhoon Ulysses, which recently brought heavy downpour and caused massive flooding in Metro Manila, Bicol, Southern Luzon, Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley.

According to Facebook, it will not collect any fee on donations made through the notification sent out to users about the donation drive.

It said GlobalGiving will use the donations to “fund grants for local, reputable non-profit agencies in the impacted area.”

“Organizations that can respond to this specific event are given priority when grants are distributed,” it added.