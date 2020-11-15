#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Facebook activates crisis response for Rolly, Ulysses
The pages allow Facebook users to mark themselves as safe and donate to local relief efforts through international nonprofit, GlobalGiving.
AFP/File
Facebook activates crisis response for Rolly, Ulysses
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - November 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Social media company Facebook has activated its crisis response pages to provide support and assistance to those affected by the typhoons that recently hit the country.

The pages allow Facebook users to mark themselves as safe and donate to local relief efforts through international nonprofit, GlobalGiving.

It also allows users to offer or request help in the aftermath of a disaster, such as requesting or offering shelter, food, water, transportation and volunteer work.

Facebook said it will match donations up to $150,000 (around P7.2 million) that were made through the crisis response page for Super Typhoon Rolly, which devastated parts of Southern Luzon and Bicol earlier this month.

Another page was set up for Typhoon Ulysses, which recently brought heavy downpour and caused massive flooding in Metro Manila, Bicol, Southern Luzon, Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley.

According to Facebook, it will not collect any fee on donations made through the notification sent out to users about the donation drive.

It said GlobalGiving will use the donations to “fund grants for local, reputable non-profit agencies in the impacted area.”

“Organizations that can respond to this specific event are given priority when grants are distributed,” it added.

FACEBOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte’s response to typhoon onslaught is another task force
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
(Updated 3:45 p.m.) The creation of yet another task force was President Rodrigo Duterte’s response to the onslaught...
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
9 hours ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to sack NIA chief for Cagayan dam flooding mess
By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte was urged to immediately fire National Irrigation Administration chief Ricardo Visaya,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cagayan, Aurora declare state of calamity
12 hours ago
(Update 2, 5:07 p.m.) The provinces of Cagayan and Aurora have been placed under a state of calamity following massive...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd cancels P4.2-million 'ham and cheese' bidding for Christmas celebration
8 hours ago
"We have since reallocated the funds for the needs of those affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses and the ongoing COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Massive flooding sinks Cagayan
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Coast Guard personnel and disaster teams scrambled to rescue thousands in Cagayan province caught by surprise by raging floods...
Headlines
fbfb
Trapped residents scream for help: We’re dying here
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
It was pitch black and with floodwaters still rising, desperate residents trapped on rooftops in Cagayan had no other option...
Headlines
fbfb
Dam’s released water equivalent to 2 Olympic pools per second
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Magat Dam continued to release water yesterday even after it had been largely blamed for triggering massive flooding across...
Headlines
fbfb
Ulysses deaths reach 53
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police reported yesterday that the number of people who died during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses...
Headlines
fbfb
Typhoon name Ulysses, 3 others decommissioned
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration will strike out the typhoon name Ulysses...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with