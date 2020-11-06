#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHR probes killing of shooting victim in Angono hospital
Screengrab from Google Maps shows Angono, Rizal.
Google Maps
CHR probes killing of shooting victim in Angono hospital
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it is looking into the brutal killing of Vincent Adia, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rizal province after surviving an earlier attack.

On Friday, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, Philippine National Police chief, said the police will look into possible lapses on their part but also maintained that officers cannot be faulted for what happened.

"There was really no threat anymore. Maybe the police were right but we will have to investigate why they did not leave a security detail," he said in an interview carried by radio dzBB.

"Because they were thinking already that everything was done to their best efforts. I don't think we can blame the police because they thought there was no need to secure (the person) because there was no threat anymore," he also said, adding police "didn't know what the incident was about."

In a statement Thursday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said its regional office sent a quick response team to investigate the killing of Adia, who was shot twice while being treated for gunshot wounds at the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Angono town.

Shot at the hospital after surviving murder attempt

Adia’s first attacker shot him in Barangay San Isidro and placed a piece of cardboard identifying him as a drug suspect. He managed to survive the attack and was brought to the hospital.

But a gunman entered the hospital’s emergency room hours later and finished the victim off. The assailant also pointed his gun at health workers attending to Adia.

“The CHR strongly condemns this brutal killing inside a hospital. The brazenness of the attack is utterly reprehensible— a desecration of the very facility where the sick and wounded are supposed to be treated and saved,” De Guia said.

“Amid the suffering in this period of pandemic, it is disheartening that extra-judicial killings still persist,” she added.

The commission also repeated its call to the government to “concretely address the continuing atrocities and vigilante killings.”

“With the government's recent expression of openness to cooperate with international mechanisms in improving the human rights situation in the country, we hope and expect that cases of extrajudicial killings will be truly curbed and tackled with utmost urgency,” De Guia said.

Last month, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on technical assistance and capacity building to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.

In a report released June, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the government’s war on drugs and incitement to violence from the country’s top leaders have lead to grave human rights violations, including “widespread and systematic” extrajudicial killings.

As of July 31, the government’s official tally only counts 5,810 alleged drug personalities killed in its brutal anti-drug campaign since Duterte assumed office. But groups have higher estimates—more than 27,000 slain drug suspects—since mid-2016.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says 'ghost' projects rampant in DPWH
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said "ghost" projects are common inside the public works department which are being...
Headlines
fbfb
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Lakbayan' held to highlight IP issues, not recruit rebels — Sandugo
9 minutes ago
"At the 2017 Lakbayan, the national minorities emphasized their long-standing call for peace, justice, and accessible social...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan seeks probe into Manila Bay dolomite beach project
1 hour ago
“There are so many other things the country should spend money on, not the white beach project in Manila Bay. COVID...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon denies Philippine Red Cross is ‘greedy’
1 hour ago
Senator Richard “Dick” Gordon denied that the Philippine Red Cross, which he chairs, is “greedy,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Typhoon relief being brought to Catanduanes by air, sea
2 hours ago
In a meeting aired late Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque reported that at least 35,000 families are affected...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with