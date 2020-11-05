#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP: Nearly 8,000 suspects slain in anti-drug war
The number was bared during PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan’s 60-day accomplishment report yesterday in Camp Crame, where he said 7,987 drug suspects have been killed in the 234,036 operations conducted since 2016.
Miguel De Guzman, file
PNP: Nearly 8,000 suspects slain in anti-drug war
Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - November 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The number of suspects killed during anti-drug operations since July 2016 is nearing 8,000, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The number was bared during PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan’s 60-day accomplishment report yesterday in Camp Crame, where he said 7,987 drug suspects have been killed in the 234,036 operations conducted since 2016.

He also said 357,069 suspects have been arrested, while 1,290,768 others have surrendered.

“We continue to enhance our operations on anti-illegal drugs,” he said.

Local and international human rights groups have expressed alarm on human rights violations, abuses of power and killings committed by local law enforcers during the community quarantine.

In fact, the PNP two months ago recorded 2,423 or an average of 13 killings a day.

Among those killed during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine period were peace consultant Randall Echanis, who was stabbed to death in Quezon City, and human rights advocate Zara Alvarez, who was gunned down in Bacolod City.

The pandemic, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW) earlier, did not stop the killings during anti-drug operations as it saw the numbers rise in the months leading to September this year.

Records from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency showed that 155 people were killed during anti-drug operations from March 31 to July 31 this year.

HRW said the number does not reflect thousands of others killed by unidentified suspects which, if included, it said figures would reach more than 27,000.

Cascolan, who is set to retire next week, earlier said he had set his sights on addressing two issues that have been hounding the PNP since the drug war began – the lack of skills in marksmanship and investigation.

A PNP guidebook on human rights based policing dictates that officers should be retrained in proper apprehension procedures that place emphasis on non-lethal tactics.

“All police personnel must be skilled marksmen and trained investigators. These are some of the greatest issues (against the PNP), especially when we try to arrest people,” Cascolan earlier said.

Last June, the United Nations Human Rights Office released a report that bared how police in the Philippines planted guns as evidence to support their “nanlaban” or fought back narratives against drug suspects they killed in operations.

“The UN OHCHR found that the police repeatedly recovered guns bearing the same serial numbers from different victims in different locations,” the report read.

In a 26-page report, the OHCHR said it examined police documents in 25 operations in Metro Manila, where 45 people were killed.

Cascolan, co-author of the reinvigorated Oplan Double Barrel that targets high-value drug personalities, had previously said cases should be built against major drug suspects and that small-time drug users and pushers should not be killed.

DRUGWAR PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally in Philippines hits 388,137 with 987 new cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
(Updated, 4:57 p.m.) Active cases in the country stood at 31,679, accounting for 8% of the total confirmed cas...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines told: Do not board travelers to Philippines without visa
7 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines not to allow foreign nationals intending to go the Philippines to board the...
Headlines
fbfb
No, the SOGIE bill won’t legalize necrophilia, pedophilia
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
he proposed bill that would ban discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression will...
Headlines
fbfb
Career officers, retired ambassadors back Mauro
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association yesterday expressed full...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Siony makes landfall today
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Residents of Northern Luzon should brace for strong winds and heavy rains brought by severe Tropical Storm Siony, which moved...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte may again suspend VFA abrogation
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte may opt to call for a second suspension of the abrogation process for the Visiting Forces Agreement with...
Headlines
fbfb
Batangas City bags WWF’s Most Lovable City award
By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Batangas City has been hailed as the “World’s Most Lovable City” and overall winner in this year’s...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR declining – OCTA
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The number of people catching COVID-19 in Metro Manila is steadily declining, according to the latest report of the OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbfb
Mega task force seeks leads from public on graft
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice yesterday encouraged people to share with the mega task force against corruption information on...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with