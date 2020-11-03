#VACCINEWATCHPH
SC sets preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas, no date yet for debates
Protesters gather at University Avenue in Up Diliman in Quezon City as they picket in time for President Rodrigo Dutertes 5th State of the Nation last July 27, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
SC sets preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas, no date yet for debates
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has set the 37 petitions challenging the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 for preliminary conference on November 26, its Public Information Office said Tuesday.

A preliminary conference hearing would allow parties to narrow down the conflict or issues for speedier disposition of the case.

The SC PIO however said that the court has yet to determine the date for the oral arguments.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta earlier said they cannot proceed with the oral arguments if the justices have not determined issues they will discuss.

The first petition against the law was filed barely 24 hours after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. In August, the SC said they will hold oral arguments on the petitions at the earliest by end of September but no date has been announced yet.

In a press conference on October 23, Peralta said that the justice in-charge of the case agreed to come up with common issues raised in the 37 pending petitions against Republic Act 11479.

After this has been submitted, they can set the preliminary conference, Peralta added.

Peralta also said there is a move to invite one or two amicus curiae or “friend of court,” usually called in by the court to “help in the disposition of issues submitted to it.”

Martial law-era Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza has asked the SC to allow him to appear as amicus curiae in the case, but at least two petitioners blocked his pleading.

Petitioners have been pressing the SC to rule on their prayer for a status quo ante or temporary restraining order that would prohibit the government from implementing the controversial anti-terrorism law.

In separate motions, groups of petitioners have raised the promulgation of the Implementing Rules and Regulation of the law, budget allocation for the anti-terrorism program and the amplified red-tagging of military and government officials against members of progressive groups.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW SUPREME COURT
