COVID-19 cases in the Philippines top 380,000
Commuters are seen queueing in this October 1, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's coronavirus caseload breached 380,000 on Saturday after the Department of Health logged another 1,803 infections.

Of the total 380,729 cases registered by the DOH, 42,462 are active. 

Recovered patients are at 331,046, after 606 more recoveries were logged. Meanwhile, 36 new deaths were recorded by the health department, bringing the country's death toll to 7,221. 

The Philippine Red Cross early this week resumed COVID-19 testing after receiving a partial payment from the country's state-run insurer which paid less than half of its outsized P1.1 billion debt. On average, Red Cross testing accounts for anywhere from 26% to 40% of daily coronavirus tests.

READ: Coronavirus testing hits over 3-month low on Red Cross exit

Despite this, figures from business data platform Statista shows that of the 31 countries most impacted by coronavirus, the Philippines is 27th in the number of tests conducted. As of October 30, the Philippines tests 42,885 per million of its population. To contrast, Israel, which topped Statista's list, tests close to 500,000 individuals per million of its population. 

Statistic: Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of October 30, 2020 (per million population)* | Statista

This tenuous and comparatively lacking testing capacity is seen in the country even as it has been under varying forms of community quarantine for 230 days as of Saturday. The Philippines also continues to log cases by the thousand. 

Across the globe, coronavirus has sickened nearly 45.47 million people, and killed 1.18 million.  

The Philippines recently dropped off the list of the top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections. In Southeast Asia, the country still holds the second highest number of cases, behind Indonesia which Johns Hopkins University says has 406,945 cases as of this writing.

