#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Coronavirus testing hits over 3-month low on Red Cross exit
A doctor shows the Natch RNA Extractor along with other new machines inside the newly inaugurated molecular laboratory of the Philippine Red Cross at the Port Area in Manila in June 2020.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Coronavirus testing hits over 3-month low on Red Cross exit
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus testing slumped to its lowest level in over 3 months after the Philippine Red Cross halted its own diagnosis, reflecting a dearth on public investments to boost the country’s testing abilities and putting at risk the overall crisis response.

Total samples tested for the past 4 days have dipped below the 30,000-mark government has targeted to do everyday, health department data showed. As a consequence, fewer people were likewise tested. 

In October 18 alone, 4 days since Red Cross stopped testing, samples processed dropped to just 18,810, the lowest since July 12. By number of people, 17,177 individuals were tested that day, the lowest since July 9. 

As of October 20, testing have slightly picked up, albeit still below the government targets, at 24,123 people tested.

“We recognize that fact, we can’t deny that the Philippine Red Cross contributes a lot to our daily outputs of our laboratories,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said partly in Filipino in a briefing on Thursday.

That testing is slowing down just when the economy is opening up further is worrisome. Back in February, ahead of the deadly virus spiraling into a pandemic, government flaunted the Philippines’ low case tally as a success, only to be proven wrong later on as more testing centers were established and monitoring was improved.

Months passed, and the Duterte administration has committed to varying testing targets from 30,000 tests to 50,000 a day from April to June. Those targets were not met until recently, when testing have breached 35,000 in some days. But as it appeared, all those gains were largely due to the Red Cross stepping up its game, not the government testing more.

“Testing is a cornerstone in reopening the economy. It’s badly needed,” Tony Leachon, former adviser to the government coronavirus task force, said in a text message. “We can't fall behind our target goal.”

“The other … molecular labs should step up to accommodate the slack left behind by PRC,” Leachon added.

Falling behind

What’s more, Red Cross quitting tests was also due to government. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque had said the state would pay up half of over P900 million representing the ballooning debt of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. with Red Cross for outsourcing tests. That said, it remains unclear when the health group would resume testing.

Before it decided to stop tests charged to PhilHealth, Red Cross’ 10 labs screened 8,000 to 12,000 samples a day, accounting for 26% to 40% of the daily testing capacity.

For now, Vergeire said 11 government facilities had been identified to try to fill in the testing gap left by Red Cross. In addition, she said nine private institutions have volunteered to take up additional samples for diagnosis.

But ultimately, Vergeire admitted that government would highly depend on private institutions in terms of testing. “They have the resources, they have the capability to establish quick and fast laboratories,” she said.

In April, the World Bank lent the Philippines $100 million for pandemic response. This was topped up by another $1.2 billion in July, only form part of the $9.9 billion borrowed as of October 2 for the crisis. 

Meanwhile, from having just 1 testing center at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine last February, government now has 128 operating testing centers, but their capacity to conduct tests differ widely among each other.

Vergeire said the government will construct more labs. “We are on to that direction of establishing not just one or two, we would want that all of our regions would have these big laboratories, these subnational laboratories,” she said. 

“Hopefully in the coming years we would have something like this in every region,” she added.

COVID-19 TESTING PHILIPPINE RED CROSS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beyond Manila Bay, measly housing budget leaves nothing for slum residents
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
“While shelter is considered a basic human need, our budget is the lowest among all the departments,” housing...
Business
fbfb
Travel agencies ask struggling airlines for full refund of canceled flights
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“We continue to ask for the public’s understanding on their refunds," PTAA President Ritchie Tuaño said...
Business
fbfb
BPI profits still down in Q3 in higher loss provisions
23 hours ago
In the first 9 months, profits fell 22.1% annually to P17.17 billion.
Business
fbfb
Government readies drilling off Malampaya
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Drilling works for Service Contract 57, which is near the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project, is targeted to begin...
Business
fbfb
Perennial problem of sluggish spending hampers Duterte's stimulus
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“We are expecting departments/agencies to submit their budget requests to the DBM soon so we can recommend these requests...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PSEi closes above 6,300 on easing restrictions, end of budget deadlock
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 50 minutes ago
Philippine equities continued to zoom past the 6,000-level on Thursday, defying a regional downturn as easing coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Government justifies slow stimulus spending sans reason for delay
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Budget data showed that only 3.1% or P4.4 billion of the new allotments had been released to agencies so far. 
Business
fbfb
Shell departure to trigger hefty oil imports stoking inflation — Fitch unit
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Philippines' dependence to oil shipments leave it highly vulnerable to global price swings.
Business
fbfb
Higher global nickel prices to benefit Philippines
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The country’s nickel miners expect prices to remain favorable until 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Consumption to shield Philippines from headwinds
By Czeriza Valencia | 17 hours ago
Sustaining the downtrend in the number of COVID cases and supporting the growth in consumption would help shield the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with