Robredo partners with USAID, non-profit org to train unemployed, out-of-school youth

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is teaming up with the US Agency for International Development and an education non-profit to give free technical-vocational skills and employability training to over 1,000 unemployed and out-of-school Filipino youth.

Through its TrabaHOPE program, Robredo's office "will co-sponsor the training needs of youth aged 18-30 years old who qualify for YouthWorks PH, USAID’s private sector-driven employability initiative with [the Philippine Business for Education]," the US Embassy in the Philippines said Thursday.

"YouthWorks PH is a free technical-vocational training program for youth who are currently not studying, in training or employed," the embassy added.

According to the consulate, the combined P17 million commitment from the OVP, USAID, and PBEd will fund the training costs for YouthWorksPH participants until year-end.

"We are grateful for this partnership with USAID and PBEd, which will allow us to open more doors for young people who may be supporting themselves and their families, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” Robredo said.

The Office of the Vice President's support, specifically, will cover the participants' daily allowance "along with a welcome kit, hands-on materials, mobile/internet allowance and pre-employment support, complements the learning devices, online mentoring, online/blended tech-voc training, [and] in-company training. The US embassy said the OVP will also cover Technical Education and Skills Development Authority national certification provided by YouthWorks.

According to PBEd Chairman Ramon del Rosario, the partnership will meaningfully impact the lives of underprivileged young Filipinos who are in dire need of learning and livelihood opportunities at this time.

Data from the Department of Education shows that 24.8 million enrolled this school year, compared to 27.2 million who enrolled last year. This means some 2.4 million youths may currently be out-of-school due to the problems posed by the pandemic and distance learning.

"We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the OVP’s and USAID’s commitment to support our trainees will empower young Pinoys who are disproportionately affected by this crisis,” Del Rosario added.

USAID Philippines Mission Director Lawrence Hardy II, meanwhile, said that the opportunities provided by the YouthWorks initiative will serve as an "important boost toward a brighter future."

"USAID remains committed to working with our partners in government and the private sector to ensure that economic growth is inclusive and sustainable for all," Hardy added.

Those who wish to apply for the YouthWorks program may do so through this link: https://youthworks.pbed.ph/ trainee-registration/form. — Bella Perez-Rubio