Philippinesâ€™ Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park showcased in UNESCO exhibit
Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park
UNESCO/Ron Van Oers
Philippines’ Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park showcased in UNESCO exhibit
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 9:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) this month launched a photo exhibition which featured  World Heritage marine sites including Philippines’ Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

UNESCO’s photo exhibition titled “Protecting UNESCO’s Marine World Heritage through scientific research” was launched at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France last October 7.

It will run until October 30.

The photo exhibit particularly showcased photographs taken by the Monaco Explorations during a scientific exploration in UNESCO World Heritage marine sites.

Aside from which the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary in Colombia, Rock Islands Southern Lagoon in Palau, and Lagoons of New Caledonia were also included in the list.

The UNESCO photo exhibit was prepared in collaboration with the Monaco Explorations Campaign in the framework of a partnership agreement between UNESCO, through its World Heritage Marine Programme, and the Principality of Monaco.

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the center of the Sulu Sea and covers the Tubbataha and Jessie Beazley Reefs. It 96.828 hectares including the North and South Reefs.

The natural park is home to a great diversity of marine life, including whales, dolphins, sharks, turtles, and Napoleon wrasse. The reef ecosystems support over 360 species of corals and almost 700 species of fish. The reserve likewise protects one of the few remaining colonies of breeding seabirds in the region.

In April 2016, sovereign Prince of the Principality of Monaco, Prince Albert II, made a visit to the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park accompanied by Philippine Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Ma. Theresa Lazaro. He was then welcomed in Malacañang for a luncheon.

In August of that same year the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco featured the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in 360-degree immersive experience called "ImmerSEAve 360 program" where visitors got the glimpse of the Prince's adventure in the natural park through a mobile phone attached to a virtual reality headgear and a headphone.

