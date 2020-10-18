NUPL to MMDA's Pialago: We will never wish her to experience Nasino's grief

MANILA, Philippines—The lawyers' group representing political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino on Sunday responded to the remarks of a government official who said sympathizers of the death of the activist's infant were turning her grief into a television drama.

MMDA Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago's remarks did not sit well with many on social media, still reeling from the horror and disbelief of how Baby River's burial took place on October 16, heavily guarded by jail personnel.

Nasino, who had pleaded several times in court for her to take care of her child, was only allowed three hours to put Baby River to rest, still in handcuffs and full personal protective equipment.

Pialago, admitting that she was not speaking on a traffic-related issue, said those sharing with Nasino's grief should "study carefully" the reason for her being in jail, possibly hinting that the 23-year-old was arrested on illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

"Masyado ninyong ginagawang pang drama serye sa hapon ang paghihingpis niya. Tigilan niyo!" Pialago said.

(You're making her grieving too much of a 'drama serye' in the afternoon. You should all stop this.)

NUPL President Edre Olalia took to Twitter to respond to her remarks, saying they will give her the same assistance they have given Nasino should the official find herself in the same situation.

"To start with, we will never ever wish this horrible tragedy and injustice to visit the Asec., her mother, her sisters and aunts," Olalia said.

Groups have said that the cases Nasino are facing are trumped-up charges and are part of government efforts to stifle dissent and silence its critics.

A social media user sought to defend Nasino in the comments section of Pialago's post, to which the official suggested that the user join Nasino in jail if the charges are false.

Pialago's remarks had since become a trending topic with social media users pointing out her unbecoming of a government official, to name a few.

The latest to condemn authorities' handling of Baby River's burial was Vice President Leni Robredo, who said the incident showed jail personnel's lack of compassion towards a grieving mother.

