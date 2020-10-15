#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines lifts West Philippine Sea oil exploration ban
The natural gas deposits of the Malampaya field are expected to run out by 2024.
Philstar.com, file
Philippines lifts West Philippine Sea oil exploration ban
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 9:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Upon the recommendation of the Department of Energy, President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the lifting of the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Thursday confirmed that Duterte approved the recommendation, which would mean the resumption of petroleum exploration in the West Philippine Sea.

"With the impending depletion of our natural gas reserve in Malampaya, it is the department’s position that there is an urgent imperative to resume exploration, development, and production activities within our EEZ to ensure continuity of supply of indigenous resources in the country," Cusi said in a statement.

The DOE has issued a "resume-to-work" notice to service contractors in the areas of service contract (SC) 59, 72 and 75 in the West Philippine Sea, according to Cusi.

The Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. operates SC 59, Forum Ltd. operates SC 72 and PXP Energy Corp operates SC 75.

"The lifting of the suspension places the service contractors under legal obligation to put capital into the contract areas and hire Filipino engineers and technical workers to resume exploration," Cusi said.

The energy secretary added that the lifting of the moratorium would "infuse" the economy with fresh foreign direct investments.

Cusi has informed Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. of Duterte approval of lifting the ban.

The Philippines has long been in talks with China, which claims indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea, for a possible joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea.

In May, Cusi said he wants to further discuss joint exploration efforts in the West Philippine Sea with his Chinese counterparts.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, stalled the visit of Chinese officials to the Philippines. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taliptip: A long goodbye where the sea will soon meet the sky
By Jonathan de Santos | 14 hours ago
With the franchise for the New Manila International Airport nearly a done deal, the last residents of Sitio Kinse in Barangay...
Headlines
fbfb
'We stand by science,' UP MSI stresses in parrying DENR exec's 'bayaran' rant
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
"Scientists stand by science. Whatever they learned, studied, they share it to the public. It is part of their job," Dr. Laura...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson: Kickbacks in the implementation of public works projects ‘an open secret’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"It has become an open secret that commissions or kickbacks have become the rule rather than the exception in the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace sure COVID-19 vaccine will be affordable for Filipinos
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Roque said the state intends to fund the inoculation of the poor, the police, the military, and frontliners.
Headlines
fbfb
CHED funding for 'Tulong Dunong' 2020 realigned for virus response
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Funds for supposedly new scholars of the Commission on Higher Education's "Tulong Dunong" program this 2020 have been realigned...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PhilHealth: Other labs could accept COVID-19 samples while resolving Red Cross issue
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The country's embattled state insurer on Thursday said other COVID-19 testing laboratories could shoulder in the meantime...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA says 1 more country in Africa reported Filipino COVID-19 case
3 hours ago
Foreign affairs officials on Thursday said there are now 81 countries abroad with Filipino coronavirus patients, after another...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP rolls out redesigned marksmanship program for cops
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“My own intention as Chief PNP is to develop among all 220,000 police personnel the basic skills set of marksmanship...
Headlines
fbfb
China’s Sinovac hurdles initial stage of screening for clinical trials in Philippines
4 hours ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Sinovac has passed the review of the vaccine experts panel chaired by the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers file manifestation recounting 'cruel, inhumane' treatment of jailed activist during baby's wake
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“This overkill on the part of the BJMP and PNP personnel destroyed the solemnity of the funeral, depriving the movant...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with