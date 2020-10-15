Stricter enforcement of health protocols, alternative work arrangements in public schools sought

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Win Gatchalian on Thursday called for the stricter enforcement of the education department's alternative work arrangements and health protocols, citing reports of COVID-19 infections among teachers and students which surfaced less than a week after the classes opened.

"We need to ensure their safety in their work and in case they get sick, we must ensure that they receive immediate medical assistance," Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said in Filipino.

DepEd last Thursday confirmed that ten high school teachers and two students from Ilagan City, Isabela contracted coronavirus.

"Since tasks such as the printing and distribution of [self-learning modules] put teachers and non-teaching staff at risk, they should be equipped with 'back-to-school' essentials such as masks, face shields, and personal protective equipment (PPE)," a statement released by the senator read.

"Should teachers and staff contract COVID-19, their health care needs should be given immediate attention," he added.

DepEd clarified earlier reports that the teachers contracted the virus while distributing learning modules, saying that they tested positive while attending a meeting at their school on September 21. The department added that it is unclear how the two students contracted the virus. Ilagan City is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until October 16.

Gatchalian cited DepEd Order No. 011 s. 2020 which identifies alternative work arrangements such as work-from-home, skeleton workforce, four-day workweek and staggered working hours.

"Now that the class has started, we should pay more attention to the health of every teacher and non-teaching staff especially as they serve as frontliners in the implementation of distance learning in the middle of the pandemic," he said in Filipino.

While schools and DepEd offices in areas under modified general community quarantines may resume full operational capacity, Gatchalian stressed that in GCQ areas, such as Metro Manila, personnel reporting to schools and DepEd offices should not exceed 50%.

"Under its required health standards, DepEd is also tasked to coordinate with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and work out a possible institutional arrangement," he said, adding that this arrangement should already be operational. — Bella Perez-Rubio