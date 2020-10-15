Stricter enforcement of health protocols, alternative work arrangements in public schools sought

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Win Gatchalian on Thursday called for the stricter enforcement of the education department's alternative work arrangements and health protocols, citing reports of COVID-19 infections among teachers and students which surfaced less than a week after the classes opened.
"We need to ensure their safety in their work and in case they get sick, we must ensure that they receive immediate medical assistance," Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said in Filipino.
DepEd last Thursday confirmed that ten high school teachers and two students from Ilagan City, Isabela contracted coronavirus.
"Since tasks such as the printing and distribution of [self-learning modules] put teachers and non-teaching staff at risk, they should be equipped with 'back-to-school' essentials such as masks, face shields, and personal protective equipment (PPE)," a statement released by the senator read.
"Should teachers and staff contract COVID-19, their health care needs should be given immediate attention," he added.
DepEd clarified earlier reports that the teachers contracted the virus while distributing learning modules, saying that they tested positive while attending a meeting at their school on September 21. The department added that it is unclear how the two students contracted the virus. Ilagan City is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until October 16.
Gatchalian cited DepEd Order No. 011 s. 2020 which identifies alternative work arrangements such as work-from-home, skeleton workforce, four-day workweek and staggered working hours.
"Now that the class has started, we should pay more attention to the health of every teacher and non-teaching staff especially as they serve as frontliners in the implementation of distance learning in the middle of the pandemic," he said in Filipino.
While schools and DepEd offices in areas under modified general community quarantines may resume full operational capacity, Gatchalian stressed that in GCQ areas, such as Metro Manila, personnel reporting to schools and DepEd offices should not exceed 50%.
"Under its required health standards, DepEd is also tasked to coordinate with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and work out a possible institutional arrangement," he said, adding that this arrangement should already be operational. — Bella Perez-Rubio
A group of teachers warns of class disruptions and drop-outs if the problems have not been resolved a week after classes were opened.
“The Department of Education should objectively assess and boldly address the critical problems experienced in the first week of school opening, rather than patting its own back for its imagined success. If the agency has any foresight, they should know that the school year they opened is hanging by a thread,” says Raymond Basilio, Alliance of Concerned Teachers secretary general.
The resumption of classes on Monday was not a victory as claimed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a statement.
"Our leaders look at the millions disenfranchised and call it victory. They look at the teachers contracting the virus and march forward. They look at the millions of dropouts and four students dead and call it a new venture," the group says.
"You send millions to school with an underfunded and exclusive education system that leaves millions out anyway. Opening classes does not mean that you have accomplished the slightest thing. We have raised our voices for six months, and you have sat on your hands watching dropouts rise. This is not victory over COVID-19, this is the defeat of common sense," the youth group adds.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones officially declares school year 2020-2021 open in an address streamed through Facebook.
She says this ends the debate on whether classes should resume and whether the department is ready for the blended learning system required by health and safety protocol against the novel coronavirus.
A group of teachers calls for accountability from the government for "delaying and still failing to ensure the delivery of safe, accessible, and quality education amid the pandemic."
“We’ve repeatedly heard Sec. Briones give thanks to the President over his claimed ‘support’ for blended learning. Yet, after two postponements, President Duterte still has nothing to show beyond lip service," says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
"This government remains to be unresponsive to the people’s just and urgent demands in relation to school opening at the height of the health and socio-economic crisis. This is a huge disservice to the Filipino people and a violation of the youth’s fundamental right to education, with the President as the main culprit while Sec. Briones was complicit to these injustices,” he adds.
