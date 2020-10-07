#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 329,637 with 2,825 new infections
A medical workers conducts a swab test on October 6, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,825 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, raising to 329,637 the total confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country.

The areas with the most number of newly-announced cases were Metro Manila with 1,031 cases, Cavite with 243, Batangas with 238, Bulacan with 173 and Rizal with 159.

Of Wednesday’s additional cases, 79% occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has been recording fewer than 3,000 cases daily in the last weeks except for September 28 and October 4.

The DOH also recorded 437 additional recovered patients, bringing to 273,723 the recovery count.

Meanwhile, there were 60 new coronavirus-related deaths, of which 26 were from this month, while 20 from September. The country’s death toll now stands at 5,925.

Currently, there are 49,989 active cases in the Philippines. Some 85.9% have mild symptoms, 9.4% have no symptoms, 1.5% are severe cases, while 3.3% are in critical condition.

More than 3.73 million people have been tested in the country.          

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, World Health Organization country representative, said Tuesday the Philippine government is “very proactive” in enforcing movement restrictions and non-pharmaceutical interventions.

But he stressed there is still “room for improvement” on the aspects of contact tracing, management of close contacts and early isolation of positive cases.

Global COVID-19 cases have reached 35.81 million, including 1.04 million deaths.

