MANILA, Philippines — A recently released poll shows that four of the country's top public officials enjoy majority approval ratings from the Filipino people.

The survey was conducted by research company Pulse Asia and found that President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys high approval and trust ratings — both at 91%.

Meanwhile, 5% of respondents said they disapproved of the sitting president while another 5% said they were undecided. The private pollster caveated that figures may not add up to a clean 100% due to rounding off or because of "dont know" and "refuse" to answer responses.

Six percent of the survey's respondents also said that they were undecided about their trust in Duterte while another 3% said they had little or no trust in the chief executive.

These overwhelming approval and trust ratings for the president were logged even as the Philippines recently became the country with 20th most COVID-19 cases in the globe.

Latest figures from the Department of Health place the national caseload at over 322,000 and deaths at 5,776. It has been 204 days since Metro Manila was first placed under lockdown.

Vice President Leni Robredo garnered a 57-percent approval rating, with 21% undecided and 22% disapproving of her performance. Her trust ratings, however, failed to capture the majority at 50%, with 28% undecided and 22% saying they had small or no trust in her.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III received an 84-percent approval rating, with 10% undecided and 6% disapproving of his performance. His trust ratings are at 79%, with 16% undecided and 5% logging little to no trust.

House Speaker Alan Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros), currently embroiled in a power struggle with Rep. Lord Velasco (Marinduque) for leadership of the lower chamber, posted an approval rating of 70% and a trust rating of 67%.

Cayetano's disapproval ratings are at 10% while 19% of respondents told Pulse Asia that they were undecided. Nine percent of respondents also said they had small or no trust in the house speaker while another 23% said they were undecided on the matter.

"Most Filipinos are appreciative of the work done by four of the country's leading government officials; public assessment of these officials' performance is essentially unchanged between December 2019 and September 2020," the private pollster said.

All four officials mentioned thus far posted 100% awareness ratings. However, Supeme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta posted a significantly lower awareness rating of 68%.

Peralta also received the lowest approval and trust ratings at 47% and 39%, respectively. He received the highest percentage of undecided responses for both approval at 37 % and trust at 42%.

Meanwhile, the chief justice garnered a disapproval rating of 13% — with the same number of respondents saying they had little to no trust in him.

Pulse Asia said it conducted the survey from September 14 to 20 with respondents across geographic areas and socioeconomic groupings. The private pollster said it interivewed 1,200 representative individuals face-to-face, age 18 years old and above — Bella Perez-Rubio